Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
He Allegedly Broke Election Law—and Could Be Elected His State’s Top Cop
The Republican nominee to be Michigan’s attorney general may soon be facing charges for participating in an alleged “conspiracy” that tampered with voting machines. Michigan Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno is one of nine people who may face criminal charges, according to a letter Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
Arkansas House Primary Election Results
Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Primary results and a special waiting game
The results in most of last night’s top contests are in, except for Alaska’s special election to serve the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, thanks to the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. NBC’s Decision Desk projects that none of the candidates, who...
Shifting education levels in political parties could explain voter turnout
The GOP is trading people who vote more frequently for people who vote less frequently, while the Democrats are doing the opposite — and that trade-off may be magnified in midterm elections.Aug. 14, 2022.
Blue shoots of recovery: Democrats see hope for midterm elections with surprising results
Thanks to a series of summer wins for Democrats and President Joe Biden, a widely anticipated November red wave may be showing signs of shrinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes
The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes that the lesson of recent primaries is that the midterm elections are far from won for Republicans.Aug. 11, 2022.
NBC News
Full Panel: 'We've never had an election about a former president’
Brad Todd, Susan Page and Xochitl Hinojosa join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss key races, donor trends across the country, how each party — and each party's leader — should hit the campaign trail.Aug. 18, 2022.
FOXBusiness
Facebook unveils midterms strategy to prevent election and voting interference
Facebook unveiled its plan Tuesday to combat voter misinformation and foreign interference ahead of the 2022 midterms, which includes prohibiting ads that question the legitimacy of an election or encourages people not to vote. The company said it spent $5 billion on security last year and has added hundreds of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0