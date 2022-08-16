ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

He Allegedly Broke Election Law—and Could Be Elected His State’s Top Cop

The Republican nominee to be Michigan’s attorney general may soon be facing charges for participating in an alleged “conspiracy” that tampered with voting machines. Michigan Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno is one of nine people who may face criminal charges, according to a letter Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, PA
Government
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC News

Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Block Party#Election Local
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy