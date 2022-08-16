Read full article on original website
Let's not forget
2d ago
They're caught and don't even know it. Someone they know is going to make a phone call for a check.
Reply(3)
8
Ms.Nair
2d ago
Sadly it looks like 3 generations there; Grandma, Mom and Daughter..
Reply(2)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle. Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit obtained surveillance footage. The vehicle in the video is the suspect vehicle for this investigation. The vehicle sought is a 2017-2020 Honda CRV ivory/cream color, with heavy right-side damage. The vehicle...
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Trenton Police Warn Criminals Using Master Keys to Steal Cars
TRENTON, NJ – A rise in car thefts has been occurring in Trenton and police...
Bucks County DA warns of email warrant scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam where the offender emails a fake warrant from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. An out-of-state resident recently received an email that includes an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
1988 Cold case homicide solved, details to be released in press conference Thursday
Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday they have scheduled a joint press conference for Thursday morning to discuss the clearance of a decades-old cold case homicide. Authorities say the press conference is in reference to the Anna Kane Homicide from October 23, 1988,...
Atlantic City Hotel Search Leads To Handgun, Cocaine, $7,500 Cash
A search of a hotel room in Atlantic City led to an arrest and recovery of drugs and a handgun, authorities said. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, detectives of the Special Investigations Section, along with members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT Team, made a warranted search on the room in the firrt block of Convention Boulevard.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, suspect identified through envelope DNA
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say the decades-long cold case homicide of Anna Kane has been solved thanks to DNA on an envelope the suspected killer sent to a newspaper. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for raping juvenile
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation
"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again," said Commissioner Konawel on the death of Ember, the county's fox red labrador.
sauconsource.com
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
Ring Doorbell Helps Homeowner Thwart Car Burglary
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A car burglar was caught after a homeowner captured him on...
ocscanner.news
EGG HARBOR TWP: DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN? POLICE NEED YOUR HELP
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is seeking the Public’s Assistance in identifying the subject pictured below in reference to an on-going investigation. Anyone that can identify the subject pictured below are asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email [email protected]. Thank...
delawarevalleynews.com
Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Bucks County Officials are Warning Residents of Recent Scams Involving Fake Warrants
Bucks County officials are asking that residents stay vigilant as the calls look legitimate. Following a string of recent scam calls involving fake warrants, Bucks County officials are warning residents to stay vigiliant. Jillian Male wrote about the unsettling scams for 6ABC Action News. A string of scam calls have...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family
Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family. The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.
Comments / 18