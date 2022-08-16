Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
America's Economy Is In Trouble. The Biden Administration Can Help Fix It | Opinion
What matters is that the American economy is in trouble and hard-working families are feeling the pain.
National Black Farmers president feels betrayed by Biden, Schumer: 'We're in a crisis'
American farmers are feeling left behind under the Biden administration as they battle various economic woes, including food shortages and rampant inflation. President of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act falls short of "investing" in American agriculture.
FOXBusiness
Economics professor rips Biden admin denying recession: 'Just accept it'
After Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan reminded the Biden administration that "recession is a word" in an interview with the Associated Press, Fox News contributor and The King’s College economics professor Brian Brenberg is telling the president to "just accept" the state of the economy. "I think what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calmes: Donald Trump is dangerously close to proving that presidents are above the law
Letting the unrepentant former president get away with treasonous activities poses a bigger constitutional threat than prosecuting him.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Reince Priebus reveals dinner Trump had with Chinese President Xi that sets him apart from Biden
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus dished on a dinner that then-President Trump had with China's President Xi Jinping that encapsulates the difference between Trump and President Biden Thursday on "Hannity." TRUMP SAYS CHINA 'ABSOLUTELY' GOING AFTER TAIWAN AFTER RUSSIA-UKRAINE 'DISASTER'. PRIEBUS: I was at the meeting in...
Americans have increasingly negative views of those in the other political party
Republicans and Democrats increasingly think people in the other party are closed-minded, dishonest, unintelligent and, even, immoral.
What Liz Cheney, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, The Rock, and Andrew Yang have in common: They're third-party alternatives to the Biden-Trump 2024 presidential binary.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are watching their approval ratings tank. Their low numbers are making room for other potential presidential hopefuls, including celebrities. Notable politicians such as Liz Cheney and Andrew Yang are also in the third-party mix. First came Ronald Reagan. Then Donald Trump. Could Americans see another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
David Axelrod says Biden not benefiting from Democratic legislative wins because they seem like 'compromises'
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Wednesday that President Biden wasn't benefiting from Democratic legislative accomplishments because of the high expectations the president set and the fact that Biden is "not stellar" while on camera. On CNN's New Day, anchors Brianna Keliar and John Avalon asked Axelrod...
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease
(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
Phys.org
GOP 'message laundering' turns violent, extremist reactions into acceptable political talking points
After the FBI completed a lawful search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, 2022, conservative politicians responded with one of three strategies: silence, circumspection and attack. Many responses echoed Trump's own framing of the search. In his Aug. 8 message he claimed his residence was "under...
Tesla's 'full self-driving' feature may have finally met its match
"Full self-driving," the controversially named driver-assist feature from Tesla, may have finally met its match.
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?
A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Comments / 0