Economy

Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
Fox News

National Black Farmers president feels betrayed by Biden, Schumer: 'We're in a crisis'

American farmers are feeling left behind under the Biden administration as they battle various economic woes, including food shortages and rampant inflation. President of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act falls short of "investing" in American agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Economics professor rips Biden admin denying recession: 'Just accept it'

After Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan reminded the Biden administration that "recession is a word" in an interview with the Associated Press, Fox News contributor and The King’s College economics professor Brian Brenberg is telling the president to "just accept" the state of the economy. "I think what...
POTUS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

What Liz Cheney, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, The Rock, and Andrew Yang have in common: They're third-party alternatives to the Biden-Trump 2024 presidential binary.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are watching their approval ratings tank. Their low numbers are making room for other potential presidential hopefuls, including celebrities. Notable politicians such as Liz Cheney and Andrew Yang are also in the third-party mix. First came Ronald Reagan. Then Donald Trump. Could Americans see another...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Economy
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease

(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
IMMIGRATION
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?

A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE

