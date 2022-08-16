Read full article on original website
Fortnite officially announces Dragon Ball crossover date
Ok, so it’s not Dragon Ball Z specifically but layoff. The fine folks at Fortnite have finally revealed when and where you can get the Dragon Ball characters coming to the game. The when is Aug. 16 2022, and the where is…well it’s Fortnite, duh. The outfits...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball: How to get the Kamehameha
After a long wait and a lot of hype, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event is finally here. Assets containing the Capsule Corp logo were found last month after an update and just yesterday the trailer leaked slightly ahead of schedule, but now the event is finally here and you can sink your teeth into all the new content, which is available until August 30.
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
Dragon Ball breaks Fortnite record set by Naruto
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power-ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in a battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Update Details
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have collaborated on an incredible event in game. You can find Master Roshi's house, find the ability to kamehameha your enemies, and even get Goku and Vegeta skins in game! Here are the 7 thing sto know with the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super crossover!
You can now watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite
Fortnite fans and Dragon Ball fans can now veg out and watch some Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball is an iconic franchise that has stretched and lasted for nearly 40 years. It’s had several original versions, ranging from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Z, to Dragon Ball GT. After GT, many fans thought the series was over. Dragon Ball Z Kai was a re-release of the Z franchise, and really only served to pair down the franchise and re-sell DVDs for the 20th anniversary.
