EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
New York Times skewers Jared Kushner's White House memoir: 'Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog's eye goo'
"Kushner looks like a mannequin, and he writes like one," the NYT's book critic wrote in a scathing review of Kushner's forthcoming memoir.
Has the love affair between Trump and Fox News gone sour?
The rightwing channel has not covered its former sweetheart with its regular fervour – could a billion-dollar lawsuit be why?
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Hillary Clinton mocked Trump for pleading the Fifth at his deposition, comparing it to her marathon public testimony over Benghazi in 2015
Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump for pleading the Fifth in his New York deposition Thursday. She re-posted a tweet about her 11-hour Benghazi testimony and attached a photo of her looking bored at the 2015 hearing. Trump refused to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joins NewsNation as host in prime-time lineup
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to join NewsNation as a prime-time host beginning this fall.
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
Trump's Defense Suggests His Treatment of Classified Material Was Remarkably Cavalier
The main justification for the FBI's August 8 search of former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort—securing state secrets—requires us to accept the government's characterization of purloined documents that we are not allowed to see. Trump, meanwhile, insists he had no classified documents, which is even harder to believe.
Judd Apatow Skewers New York Times Op-Ed That Claims FBI Raid Improved Trump’s Chances for Re-Election
Director Judd Apatow skewered a New York Times op-ed Sunday, calling it “nonsense” for its claim that the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid improved Donald Trump’s chances for re-election. “This editorial is nonsense,” the director tweeted. “Trump is a criminal who commits bigger crimes every time he gets away...
Outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey blasts young 'woke' workers and says he's worried 'socialists are taking everything over' from education to the military, threatening the 'liberties I've taken for granted most of my life'
The outgoing CEO of Whole Foods John Mackey has blasted young 'woke' workers and says he is worried 'socialists are taking everything over' including education, corporations and the military. Mackey, who co-founded Whole Foods 42 years ago, said there had been a shift towards woke principles in major Democratic cities,...
Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation
In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
Breitbart FBI Leak: Correspondent Says 'We All Know Who' Was Behind Move
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was leaked before a federal judge in Florida formally unsealed it on Friday.
Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid
House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
