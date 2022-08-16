ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Kitchen Rules' Che and Dave fail to impress judges and co-stars with their basic dessert: 'I wanted to slap it off the plate'

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

My Kitchen Rules contestants Che and Dave tried to spice things up on the competitive cooking show on Tuesday, only to be met with a lukewarm response from the judges.

The 'chilli mates' prepared a well-received spicy entrée and main course for judges Manu Feildel and Matt Preston, only to bomb out by serving poached nashi pear with watermelon for dessert.

The best mates even admitted it was a 'risky' dish to serve up, as some might think 'the dessert is too basic'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geDtM_0hJ9zj6x00
My Kitchen Rules contestants Che and Dave (pictured) tried to spice things up on the competitive cooking show by serving a truly unique dessert

Their suspicions were confirmed when both judges scored it a 5 out of 10, despite rating the entrée and main course significantly higher.

Award-winning food journalist and TV personality Matt Preston, 60, was diplomatic and said the 'combination has never been had by anyone round this table.'

However, their co-stars were far more blunt, with contestant Matt slamming it, saying 'it was two squares of watermelon. I just wanted to slap it off the plate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvsCB_0hJ9zj6x00
The 'chilli mates' served a 'plain' dessert of poached nashi pear with watermelon

Their lukewarm reception follows MKR contestants Steven and Frena being left devastated last week after their unique Malaysian dessert failed to impress.

The pair prepared a traditional corn pudding but added strawberries and chocolate sauce to their final dish.

But the couple's creation did not excite judges Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTuEM_0hJ9zj6x00
Their other courses, including a hot & sour Tom Yum soup, were much better received

After presenting their dessert to the judges, Nigella told the couple she was less than impressed with the meal.

'I find it heartbreaking. You wanted to bring us your flavours and you've taken them away,' she said.

Monday night marked Nigella’s final episode of My Kitchen Rules, who stepped aside for Matt Preston to co-host alongside Manu for the remainder of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXNZb_0hJ9zj6x00
MKR judges Manu Feildel and Matt Preston (pictured) were both unimpressed by the dessert

