Us Weekly

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline

A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Have Broken Up

We're used to finding out about celebrity breakups via “anonymous insiders,” spokespeople, or Instagram posts. So I was unprepared to find out that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff had broken up “earlier this year” via an in-depth profile in Harper's Bazaar. Pugh told the magazine that she had found all of the media attention surrounding her relationship invasive, and the former couple didn't want the whole world to be watching when it ended too.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple

Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
MOVIES
Complex

Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off

Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’

“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
MOVIES
Glamour

Florence Pugh’s Next Period Drama Is Inspired by a Chilling True Story

Florence Pugh cut her teeth in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth, a Victorian thriller set in rural Northumberland, in which she played a young murderess. And for her first Netflix project, the Don’t Worry Darling star is going back to her period-drama roots as the lead in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder.
MOVIES
Collider

Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19

Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Michelle Yeoh to Receive Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara Film Festival

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented to Yeoh on December 9 during a black-tie fundraiser for SBIFF’s educational programs and serves as the first presentation of the award since the passing of Douglas in early 2020.
MOVIES
