Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline
A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together. How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?. In August...
Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year
Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up after three years together. The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year. The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bye, Haters! Every Time Florence Pugh Defended Her Relationship With Zach Braff Despite Their 21-Year Age Difference
Never backing down! When it comes to her love life, Florence Pugh isn't afraid to put trolls in their place. The Little Women star was first linked to Zach Braff in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The same month, Pugh starred in In the Time It Takes to […]
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Have Broken Up
We're used to finding out about celebrity breakups via “anonymous insiders,” spokespeople, or Instagram posts. So I was unprepared to find out that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff had broken up “earlier this year” via an in-depth profile in Harper's Bazaar. Pugh told the magazine that she had found all of the media attention surrounding her relationship invasive, and the former couple didn't want the whole world to be watching when it ended too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Complex
Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off
Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’
“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
Listen to Anne Heche explain why Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell should play her in her biopic
Seven months before tragically losing her life in a fiery car accident, actress Anne Heche shared she had put some thought into who she would like to star in a biopic of her life
Florence Pugh’s Next Period Drama Is Inspired by a Chilling True Story
Florence Pugh cut her teeth in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth, a Victorian thriller set in rural Northumberland, in which she played a young murderess. And for her first Netflix project, the Don’t Worry Darling star is going back to her period-drama roots as the lead in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder.
Collider
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19
Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
Collider
Michelle Yeoh to Receive Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara Film Festival
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented to Yeoh on December 9 during a black-tie fundraiser for SBIFF’s educational programs and serves as the first presentation of the award since the passing of Douglas in early 2020.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0