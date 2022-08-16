Crestview Police found a bloody scene when they responded to a call on Aug. 16 involving two men, a woman and a mechanic’s tool. According to the arrest report, Jonathan Wayne Brown, 36, of Crestview, went to his victims home in search of a tool. When Brown arrived at the residence, he was reportedly belligerent towards the victim’s fiancée and demanded to speak with the victim.

