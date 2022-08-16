Read full article on original website
Florida Teen Accidentally Calls County Commissioner About Selling Drugs
A Florida man accused of being a drug dealer made a big oopsie with law enforcement, according to WKMG. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was busy on Sunday (August 14) sending calls to residents about upcoming elections when he got a strange callback from one of the numbers. “The guy...
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Juvenile killed in crash between Jeep, gravel truck in Georgetown Township
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say a juvenile was killed and four others were hurt after a Jeep collided with a gravel truck in Georgetown Township. Investigators say it happened yesterday afternoon near 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street after the 17-year-old Jeep driver failed to obey...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Gov. Edwards Says "No Excuses" For Failures At DCFS
Gov. John Bel Edwards is accusing the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services of "failure" in its handling of certain cases. A spokeswoman for the governor's office said on Tuesday that Edwards spoke with lawmakers and the agency's head, Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. Agency leaders blame staffing shortages and...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
South Carolina may be known for its traditional Southern cuisine, or even regional dishes like Carolina-style barbecue, but the Palmetto State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each...
Threats Of Lawsuits After New MN Teacher Contract
White teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure, under Minnesota's teachers contract. The agreement is part of a new contract starting in 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools. The language in the contract says it's an effort to avoid layoffs to...
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa
After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado
Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings. There are some shops and restaurants, however, that...
Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest
(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
