Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
Milum stayed home, found early success with WVU
Wyatt Milum is the third-highest-rated high school football prospect to come out of West Virginia over the last decade. Milum, a three-time all-state lineman for Spring Valley High School in Huntington, chose the Mountaineers over a slew of offers from Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many...
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
