In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO