BBC
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch
Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
Championship leaders Blackburn slump to heavy defeat at Reading
The Championship leaders Blackburn lost for the first time this season after a 3-0 defeat at. Blackburn had won their opening three matches but were no match for. in a one-sided contest. Tom McIntyre opened the scoring with a header in the 13th minute and Junior Hoilett doubled the hosts’ lead from an acute angle. Lucas João completed the victory, with 12 minutes remaining, after firing home from Tyrese Fornah’s cross.
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
BBC
Charles Hagan: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward
League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan. The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020. He featured for non-league...
BBC
Newport County to ban two fans for coin-throwing in Salford City loss
Newport County say two fans will be banned from Rodney Parade for coin-throwing incidents during Tuesday's home League Two game with Salford City. The latest bans will come just over a week after another fan was banned for throwing a missile at Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss. Newport...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
Barnsley condemn discriminatory fan chanting towards female Bristol Rovers staff member
Barnsley have condemned discriminatory chanting by their fans towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff during Tuesday's League One fixture. The visitors, who were beaten 3-0 by the Tykes, said they had made contact with Barnsley to raise their concerns. In a statement, Barnsley said they would investigate and...
BBC
Liam Delap: Stoke City sign Manchester City striker on season-long loan deal
Stoke City have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Potters player and now first-team coach Rory Delap, has made six appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions. He could make his Stoke debut against Sunderland...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy?
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?. Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to...
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
Man City starlet Liam Delap joins Stoke on season-long loan transfer to get 19-year-old striker first-team experience
STOKE CITY have signed Liam Delap on a season-long loan from Manchester City. The 19-year-old forward will now remain with the Championship side until June 2023. There is no option to buy in the contract - which was signed on Thursday morning - because Man City view him as a crucial player for the future.
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Nottingham Forest agree £35m fee with Wolves for Morgan Gibbs-White
After having previous bids rejected, Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth £35m plus add-ons to sign Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, subject to a medical
Dilan Markanday leads the way in Blackburn’s inclusion drive
At 8.55pm last Wednesday, 10 minutes into the second half of Blackburn’s Carabao Cup victory against Hartlepool, the Rovers season-ticket holder Hafiz Zayd was joined by about 100 fans as he led the Maghrib Salah, the penultimate of five daily prayers observed by Muslims, in a hospitality lounge at Ewood Park. Blackburn’s multi-faith prayer room, located behind one of the goals, accommodates around 30 people, with supporters, stewards and kiosk staff all invited to make use of the facility.
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool loanee James Balagizi scores brace as both his first professional goals come in the same game
Liverpool have sent many members of our youth squad out on loan for the upcoming season and James Balagizi has announced himself at his new club. The 18-year-old has made five appearances so far for Crawley Town and scored both his first and second goal for the club on the same evening, against Northampton Town.
Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
