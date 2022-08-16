ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Championship leaders Blackburn slump to heavy defeat at Reading

The Championship leaders Blackburn lost for the first time this season after a 3-0 defeat at. Blackburn had won their opening three matches but were no match for. in a one-sided contest. Tom McIntyre opened the scoring with a header in the 13th minute and Junior Hoilett doubled the hosts’ lead from an acute angle. Lucas João completed the victory, with 12 minutes remaining, after firing home from Tyrese Fornah’s cross.
SOCCER
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Charles Hagan: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan. The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020. He featured for non-league...
SOCCER
BBC

Newport County to ban two fans for coin-throwing in Salford City loss

Newport County say two fans will be banned from Rodney Parade for coin-throwing incidents during Tuesday's home League Two game with Salford City. The latest bans will come just over a week after another fan was banned for throwing a missile at Walsall manager Michael Flynn, the ex-Newport boss. Newport...
SPORTS
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Dilan Markanday leads the way in Blackburn’s inclusion drive

At 8.55pm last Wednesday, 10 minutes into the second half of Blackburn’s Carabao Cup victory against Hartlepool, the Rovers season-ticket holder Hafiz Zayd was joined by about 100 fans as he led the Maghrib Salah, the penultimate of five daily prayers observed by Muslims, in a hospitality lounge at Ewood Park. Blackburn’s multi-faith prayer room, located behind one of the goals, accommodates around 30 people, with supporters, stewards and kiosk staff all invited to make use of the facility.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
PREMIER LEAGUE

