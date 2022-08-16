Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead

A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m.

It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs Avenue.

The collision involved a maroon-colored Kia sedan that reportedly rear-ended a white Jeep Compass stopped in the freeway's slow lane, according to the CHP.

The collision and resulting investigation was backing up westbound freeway traffic for approximately 2 1/2 miles from the crash site east to 8th Street.

The police and fire activity closed the freeway's westbound #2 and #3 slow lanes until traffic cleared at approximately 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the identities of those involved.

