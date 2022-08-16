ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
FanSided

Injuries make tight end position unsettled for Kansas City Chiefs

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs tight end room is likely identical to last year’s iteration, a year in which the team surprised fans by carrying four tight ends with their own skills and story. Franchise legend Travis Kelce was the offensive glue for head coach Andy Reid. Blake Bell was the wily, blocking vet with some interesting option plays. Noah Gray was the rookie, looking for a sophomore jump. Then Jody Fortson, the preseason fan favorite, finally made the team.
MJ Melendez moving to Royals' bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will take a seat after going 0-for-18 over his last six games. He started 23 of the Royals' previous 24 games, but this is his second absence in the past five. Salvador Perez will start behind the plate and Michael Massey will handle the leadoff job. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and Nick Pratto.
Nate Eaton not in Royals' Thursday lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hunter Dozier (paternity) will replace Eaton in right field and bat cleanup. After starting three consecutive contests, Eaton has now been held out two of the last three lineups.
Hunter Dozier (paternity) back Thursday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier (paternity) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Royals activated Dozier from the paternity list following a three-day absence. He will start in right field and hit fifth on...
