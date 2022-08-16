Read full article on original website
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many fans are looking forward to more than just the […]
WTRF
Polendey’s experience as the only WVU player who has faced Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and Pitt haven’t squared off on the gridiron in 11 years. However, there is one player on WVU’s roster who has faced Panthers while that rivalry was on hiatus. It just wasn’t in a gold and blue uniform. Tight end Brian...
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off
OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis
Another newcomer has arrived in Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
WTRF
Stratford eyes year one of Sun Belt soccer challenge
It’s not often that a brand-new collegiate athletic conference skyrockets to the top of its sport. This season, the Sun Belt might do just that. The SBC announced in April that men’s soccer will return to its docket in 2022, adding West Virginia, Marshall and Kentucky, among several others to the league. The aforementioned trio will help the SBC instantly become one of the toughest leagues in men’s college soccer, and the Mountaineers are picked to lead the pack.
WTRF
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season
Check out what number each player will be sporting this season.
5 things every WVU freshman should know
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
WTRF
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WTRF
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
Metro News
After hiatus, FallFest met with Mountaineer excitement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready for this year’s FallFest. After a two-year pause because of coronavirus-related concerns, the institution held the annual live music event Tuesday at the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields. Students had formed lines an hour before gates opened.
Daily Athenaeum
More than half of WVU's blue lights out of service
Haley Jones is one of many prospective students who were told about WVU’s blue light emergency call system last year while touring campus. During her tour, Jones and her family noticed a number of the blue lights were broken. She said her tour guide assured the lights would be fixed and operational by the time she returned as a freshman.
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short
Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
