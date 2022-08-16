Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
'I'm excited for school': Classes begin for some kids in Camden, New Jersey
"I'm looking forward to having tons of fun and making new friends," said 4th grader Natalia Irizarry.
thesunpapers.com
Community House hosts House Party fundraiser
The Community House of Moorestown invites residents to its third annual House Party fundraiser on Sept. 9, where guests will be treated to music, barbeque and plenty of beer and wine. “About three years ago, we decided that we needed a more casual alternative to the wine-tasting (fundraiser),” said Community...
thesunpapers.com
Welcoming freshmen to Cinnaminson High School
Cinnaminson High School will host a special freshman orientation event for students and parents in the incoming Class of 2026 on Aug. 30. Assistant Principal Kaitlin McCann believes the event will be beneficial for the freshman class of 240 students. “Freshman orientation is an opportunity for our incoming freshmen to...
thesunpapers.com
RCSJ to host Gloucester County Reentry Job and Resource Fair
Employers seeking to increase their talent pool and justice-involved jobseekers looking for a fresh start can connect at the upcoming Gloucester County Reentry Job & Resource Fair on Fri., Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., in Rowan College of South Jersey’s Gloucester campus gymnasium. Sponsored by the...
thesunpapers.com
Making computer use easier at Mullica Hill library
The Mullica Hill Library offered free computer classes – dubbed the Labor and Literacy Lab – to help residents familiarize themselves with the digital world. The classes began in March and ended Aug. 17. They were offered one day a week for six weeks, according to librarian Beth DeGeorge. The program is intended for the “unemployed, underemployed and for seniors,” according to DeGeorge, though anyone 18 or older was also welcome.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
snjtoday.com
Food Truck Festival on The Ave
Welcome to our fifth Food Trucks on The Ave festival! You are taking part in a phenomenon that has continually grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Food trucks were once simply a side attraction of much larger events such as fairs, car shows, and parades. People went to the food trucks to get the refreshments at the larger show.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Hammonton Gazette
Travia new pastor at Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Hammonton recently gained a new pastor in Tiffany Travia, who is a native to the town. The Gazette had the opportunity to speak with Travia about her new position, and her feelings about the location. Travia couldn’t be more excited to share and pray with the town’s community, in the same place where she grew up as a child.
thesunpapers.com
County distributes farmers market vouchers
Farmers market vouchers were distributed at the Burlington County Amphitheater for income-eligible senior citizens earlier this month, courtesy of the county’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program. Pop-up farm stands and vendors were on site at the Aug. 5 event and Amy Barra, director of the Burlington County Office...
seaislenews.com
As Hundreds Watch, St. Joseph’s Church Celebrates “Wedding of the Sea”
Deacon Joseph Murphy of St. Joseph Catholic Church strolled across the beach Monday evening wearing a flowing, white robe and carrying a wreath of colorful flowers. Barefooted, Murphy then hopped into a Sea Isle City Beach Patrol boat and was rowed out beyond the breakers by lifeguards Patrick Scannapieco and Danny Rogers for a ceremony that dates back to about 1000 AD during the Middle Ages.
Grown up camp is coming to Bordentown, NJ
Do you miss the carefree summers of yesteryear when you went to summer camp and just had fun all day? Well, you don’t have to be nostalgic: you can take part in a grown-up camp that combines all the fun of youth camp and adds beer. It’s presented by...
thesunpapers.com
Council discusses Better Together Moorestown committee
Better Together Moorestown – a diverse group of Moorestown residents who work to protect and celebrate diversity and ensure inclusion among residents, businesses and visitors while promoting an innovative and engaged community – presented a Better Together Advisory Committee draft proposal at council’s Aug. 8 meeting. According...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
thesunpapers.com
County’s healthy hike features noted naturalist
The Burlington County Parks System invited residents to attend a healthy hike at Willingboro Lakes Park on Aug. 9 led by naturalist Kate Forte. “This park was just redone in 2020, we reopened in October of 2020, and it was a long time coming for this to have renovations,” Forte said. “ … They really did a great job making this park what it is now.”
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
followsouthjersey.com
RCSJ’s High School Options Program Grad Earns Full Ride To Ivy League
VINELAND, N.J. — Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) student, Anthony Kukal, a participant in the College’s High School Option Program (HSOP), is headed to Yale University after receiving a scholarship that covers the full cost of attendance to study. From a pool of more than 16,500 applicants,...
Ashanti comes to Atlantic City for book signing and bookbag giveaway
Grammy award-winning artist Ashanti will show the other side of her artistry Thursday, as part of back-to-school event in Atlantic City. The singer returns to Atlantic City 20 years after her debut self-named album. This time, she’s bringing her children’s book, “My Name is a Story.”. The...
