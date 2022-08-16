ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Community House hosts House Party fundraiser

The Community House of Moorestown invites residents to its third annual House Party fundraiser on Sept. 9, where guests will be treated to music, barbeque and plenty of beer and wine. “About three years ago, we decided that we needed a more casual alternative to the wine-tasting (fundraiser),” said Community...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Welcoming freshmen to Cinnaminson High School

Cinnaminson High School will host a special freshman orientation event for students and parents in the incoming Class of 2026 on Aug. 30. Assistant Principal Kaitlin McCann believes the event will be beneficial for the freshman class of 240 students. “Freshman orientation is an opportunity for our incoming freshmen to...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

RCSJ to host Gloucester County Reentry Job and Resource Fair

Employers seeking to increase their talent pool and justice-involved jobseekers looking for a fresh start can connect at the upcoming Gloucester County Reentry Job & Resource Fair on Fri., Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., in Rowan College of South Jersey’s Gloucester campus gymnasium. Sponsored by the...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Making computer use easier at Mullica Hill library

The Mullica Hill Library offered free computer classes – dubbed the Labor and Literacy Lab – to help residents familiarize themselves with the digital world. The classes began in March and ended Aug. 17. They were offered one day a week for six weeks, according to librarian Beth DeGeorge. The program is intended for the “unemployed, underemployed and for seniors,” according to DeGeorge, though anyone 18 or older was also welcome.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
snjtoday.com

Food Truck Festival on The Ave

Welcome to our fifth Food Trucks on The Ave festival! You are taking part in a phenomenon that has continually grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Food trucks were once simply a side attraction of much larger events such as fairs, car shows, and parades. People went to the food trucks to get the refreshments at the larger show.
VINELAND, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Travia new pastor at Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Hammonton recently gained a new pastor in Tiffany Travia, who is a native to the town. The Gazette had the opportunity to speak with Travia about her new position, and her feelings about the location. Travia couldn’t be more excited to share and pray with the town’s community, in the same place where she grew up as a child.
HAMMONTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County distributes farmers market vouchers

Farmers market vouchers were distributed at the Burlington County Amphitheater for income-eligible senior citizens earlier this month, courtesy of the county’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program. Pop-up farm stands and vendors were on site at the Aug. 5 event and Amy Barra, director of the Burlington County Office...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

As Hundreds Watch, St. Joseph’s Church Celebrates “Wedding of the Sea”

Deacon Joseph Murphy of St. Joseph Catholic Church strolled across the beach Monday evening wearing a flowing, white robe and carrying a wreath of colorful flowers. Barefooted, Murphy then hopped into a Sea Isle City Beach Patrol boat and was rowed out beyond the breakers by lifeguards Patrick Scannapieco and Danny Rogers for a ceremony that dates back to about 1000 AD during the Middle Ages.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Council discusses Better Together Moorestown committee

Better Together Moorestown – a diverse group of Moorestown residents who work to protect and celebrate diversity and ensure inclusion among residents, businesses and visitors while promoting an innovative and engaged community – presented a Better Together Advisory Committee draft proposal at council’s Aug. 8 meeting. According...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
thesunpapers.com

County’s healthy hike features noted naturalist

The Burlington County Parks System invited residents to attend a healthy hike at Willingboro Lakes Park on Aug. 9 led by naturalist Kate Forte. “This park was just redone in 2020, we reopened in October of 2020, and it was a long time coming for this to have renovations,” Forte said. “ … They really did a great job making this park what it is now.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

RCSJ’s High School Options Program Grad Earns Full Ride To Ivy League

VINELAND, N.J. — Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) student, Anthony Kukal, a participant in the College’s High School Option Program (HSOP), is headed to Yale University after receiving a scholarship that covers the full cost of attendance to study. From a pool of more than 16,500 applicants,...

