Placer County, CA

Oak Fire in Placer County holds at 22 acres

By Matthew Nobert
 2 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported on Tuesday that the Oak Fire burning near Weimar is holding at 22 acres with 20% containment.

The fire located off Live Oak Road and Smothers Ravine Road started on Monday around 3:30 p.m. as a commerical truck fire spread to nearby vegetation, according to CAL FIRE NEU.

California, 1 of 5 states with most human-caused wildfires: NIFC

The initial rate of spread was deemed critical by CAL FIRE as the fire was being mapped at 7 to 10 acres.

Evacuation orders along Live Oak Road were lifted as forward progress was stopped and evacuation warnings were issued, according to CAL FIRE.

How big do wildfires get? Use these places and cities to understand their size

By sundown on Monday CAL FIRE was reporting that the fire was at 20 acres.

“Access was a big issue for us. Once we got aircraft up, they gave us a good route in,” CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Ryan Woessner said. “We went heavy on the aircraft. We had five fixed and five rotary wings within 20 minutes of the fire being dispatched.”

CAL FIRE said a damage assessment on Monday showed that some greenhouses were destroyed in the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

