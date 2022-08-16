Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
everythinglubbock.com
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
everythinglubbock.com
World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approve pay increase for staff
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Hub City Ink has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hub City Ink operates under a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities. All proceeds are returned to the organization, furthering our mission of empowering people with disabilities. You can get more information at hubcityink.com or liferun.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Premier Martial Arts has back to school classes for all ages
LUBBOCK, Texas—As you are in back to school mode, Premier Martial Arts wants you to be ready for back to school by knowing self-defense. Martial arts is a sport with a purpose and can give participants of all ages confidence. Get more details on classes at lubbockkarate.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD outlines school safety measures
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD is hiring four more security personnel this school year, just one new security measure from a summer after the Robb Elementary shooting that Superintendent Michelle McCord said brought a review of her district’s policies. “What is on the hearts and minds of every...
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Azab shares the correct posture for technology use
LUBBOCK, Texas— Did you know there is a correct posture when using your phone, laptop or even your tablet? Dr. Andrew Azab with All Family Chiropractic shares the right way to use these devices. To book your appointment call All Family Chiropractic at 806-785-7246.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 18th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible! Chance of rain: 50%. High of 81°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry, with cloudcover diminishing. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.
everythinglubbock.com
Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing
LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
everythinglubbock.com
Americano Media is a new multimedia platform for conservative Latinos
LUBBOCK, Texas—A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows Hispanics are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and 22-percent are undecided. Americano Media is a new multimedia platform for conservative Latinos. So, what are the key issues that will sway their votes? You can find out where to tune in and get more information at americanomedia.com.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A bit hot with scattered storms possible in the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Thunderstorms become more numerous along a cold front as it slowly...
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
everythinglubbock.com
Banshee is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Banshee as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Banshee at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Banshee!
Comments / 0