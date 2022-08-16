ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family, friends say final goodbyes to hometown hero

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a Memphis-area little league football coach are saying their final goodbyes. Will Drennan lost his life last week while saving a player on the opposing team who was being swept away in a drainage system amid heavy rainfall. Drennan was the assistant...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Starnes: Memphis on Edge with Rise in Violent Crime

National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes said the citizens of Memphis are “on edge” after reports of violent crime. “Everybody in this city is on edge because of the violence,” Starnes told co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter. Starnes was discussing a bloody gun...
MEMPHIS, TN
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Memphis

10 Day Trips From Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

Six shot outside Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were shot outside a Memphis hospital early Tuesday and four of the victims remain in critical condition, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:42 a.m. at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis police said. Two victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!. The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after train hits car in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a train hit a car in Collierville Wednesday afternoon. Collierville Police Department reports the person received a leg injury after the crash at Progress Road railroad crossing. No word on any charges at this time.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Interest in 2023 4-Star PG Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

2023 Point Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (6’1″/170) shared with Stock Risers that NC State is one of the schools in hot pursuit of his talents. Expect the offers to start coming in for Gibbs-Lawhorn, who originally committed to Purdue on December 16th of last year, but decommitted recently on August 3rd. Memphis came knocking on the door the next day, extending an offer on August 4th, and he will be taking an Official Visit there on September 23rd.
MEMPHIS, TN
