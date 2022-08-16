Read full article on original website
Related
What Is A Back-To-School Necklace? It's Not As Innocent As It Sounds
Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental health. Back-to-school season is in full swing! While some kids are downright ecstatic, your older kids might not be ready to face the pressures of returning to school. One quick warning sign things aren't as cheery as they seem? Hearing or seeing your tween or teen refer to a "back-to-school necklace." It sounds innocent enough — almost sweet. Before you hit the jewelry aisle at Target, though, you should know it's not as black-and-white as it seems. This euphemism deals with the stress of returning to school and is associated with some dark imagery. While making your teen try on their 15th and 16th pair of possible "perfect for school" jeans, you might want to ask them about their thoughts on a back-to-school necklace. Just be prepared for a heavier conversation than you might otherwise expect.
Zoom Out: Octomom Nadya Suleman Posted A Cute Back-To-School Pic Of Her 8 Teens
This is one back-to-school picture that’s too big to take on your front stoop. As fall approaches and summer ends, everyone is putting their kids back on the bus, and that includes “Octomom” Nadya Suleman, who now has eight eighth graders, if you can believe it. On...
My Kid Is Really Struggling With The High School Drama
In middle school, my daughter was so excited about her new group of friends. It was a mix of the old gang from her elementary school days and a few girls from different elementary schools in our town. Then, the drama started, as I suspected it would. After all, I...
KIDS・
25 Parents Whose "Back To School" Tweets Made Me Laugh So Hard My Sinuses Hurt
"My kids have been back in school for seven days, and I've already received 38 reminders to order yearbooks."
RELATED PEOPLE
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
The Princess Diaries 3
It's been almost two decades since The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement gave Mia Thermopolis her foot-popping happy ending with Nicholas, but fans are still clamoring for a return trip to Genovia. The good news? Most of the cast wants to revive the royal franchise, too. In an August appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mandy Moore revealed she's game for The Princess Diaries 3 — and she even has some ideas about what Mia's high school bully Lana might be up to in 2022.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview
Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
A Dad Admitted He Has “No Interest” In His Daughter’s Hobbies And The Internet Had Words
There’s no question that parents are not always enthralled with whatever hobby or interest their kids decide to hone in on that week. From Paw Patrol to Minecraft to maybe even a favorite genre of music or sport, there is no rule that says parents need to love whatever their kids do. However, most parents will still engage, learn, and try their best to show some sort of interest.
Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom
We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
Hilary Duff Is Every Working Mom Who Has Dealt With Hand Foot Mouth Disease
No matter how you slice it, it’s hard to go to work and leave your sick children at home. They want you to care for them, and you want to be at their side — but, most times, duty and a paycheck call. Actress Hilary Duff feels for all the working parents who are struggling to prioritize their jobs over their kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drown Your Back-To-School Scaries In Dunkin' Donuts Two New Fall Drinks
Dunkin’ Donuts is here to help you fight the back-to-school scaries with two new fall-flavored drinks. As you ease the kids back into their morning routines, treat yourself with a little pumpkin spice-infused caffeine boost — or try something totally unexpected the next time you swing through the drive-thru after the school run. Dunkin’ Donuts’ fall menu is getting bold with its fall flavors this year, thanks to the arrival of a nutty pumpkin coffee and blood orange refresher.
Netflix's First Look At Wednesday Introduces A Whole New Addams Family
Wednesday Addams is no longer the ultimate goth kid in Netflix’s new series Wednesday. Instead, she’s now a goth teen trying to find her place in the world — and solve a decades-old murder mystery. You know, normal teen stuff. On Aug. 16, Vanity Fair unveiled a collection of first-look photos from the highly anticipated series that show off not only Wednesday but also the rest of the Addams family.
So, My Kid Pooped On A Sidewalk And Then Refused To Move
My neighbor posted on our neighborhood Facebook group that if everyone could please make sure to remove their dog’s poop from her yard, she’d appreciate it. What she didn’t know is she had a much bigger mess headed her way. While on a walk with my four sons under age 7, one stopped suddenly, and before I knew it, he was standing above a literal mountain of poop on her sidewalk, right near the area the sneaky dogs had been going.
KIDS・
Now, How Did That Potato Get In The Baby’s Crib?
When I pictured having a big family as a new mother, I didn’t realize just what it would be like with four boys under 7 in my house. I knew it would be loud, fun, chaotic, teary, and tiring, but I also knew it would be fulfilling. It is all of those and more… much more. Throughout any given day there are multiple downright bizarre moments that just have me shaking my head at the life I’ve built, but none are more hysterical than the lost and found items along the way.
A Stowaway Cat Is Famous After Deciding To Join Her Family’s Summer Vacation
Pet parents know how hard it can be to leave furry friends behind when going on vacation. Even when it’s been arranged for every one of their needs to be met and then some — there’s still a sense of sadness when you’re separated from a pet for an extended period of time. It can be hard on pets, too, when they don’t quite understand what’s going on or if their owners are coming back.
Angelina Jolie Is Every Parent At College Drop-Off While Moving Daughter Zahara Into Spelman
Don’t let this global heatwave fool you. Fall is around the corner, and nothing kicks off the end of the summer like back-to-school feels! First up are the colleges, which start early to host week-long orientations to accommodate dorm move-ins and roommate bonding. Much like every other parent who gets more emotional than their child would like in front of their peers, Angelina Jolie is not okay, and Spelman College caught her teary confession on camera.
HGTV Is Getting Into The Christmas Movie Game With Its First Two Holiday Films
Twinkling lights, gingerbread houses, small town romances, and... shiplap? The traditional trappings of the TV Christmas movie are getting a renovation courtesy of HGTV this year. On Aug. 17, Discovery+ announced HGTV will release its first two holiday movies ever in November, while Food Network will seek to capitalize on the success of last year’s Candy Coated Christmas starring The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, by debuting two new Christmas films featuring some of the network’s biggest stars.
Drew Barrymore Breaks Down In Emotional Video About Her Home Renovation
Drew Barrymore has been keeping busy these days. When she’s not acting or hosting her talk show, she’s helping with what appears to be a kitchen renovation in one of her homes. If anyone has gone through the process of a home renovation, it should be no surprise that the stress can lead to emotions boiling over — good and bad.
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0