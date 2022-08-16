Read full article on original website
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
49-Year-Old Matthew Perry Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Waverly Township (Waverly Township, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Waverly Township that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Bangor man. The motorcyclist was identified as 49-year-old Matthew Perry from Bangor.
Fox17
Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
Fox17
Grand Rapids woman critically hurt after car hits tree in Constantine Twp.
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on North River Road near Winding River Road before 5:15 p.m. We’re told the driver, a 23-year-old California woman, and...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Three arrested for drugs & more in Jackson Co. traffic stop
Three arrests were made during a Jackson County traffic stop on Tuesday.
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Woman charged in Greenville crash that killed two
A woman has been charged with drunken driving in a crash that killed two people in Greenville.
jack1065.com
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
