Kalamazoo County, MI

Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
KALAMAZOO, MI
OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
BANGOR, MI
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne

NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
NAPPANEE, IN
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI

