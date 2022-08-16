Urethral prolapse, also known as urethrocele, is a very rare condition most often found in prepubescent girls. The likelihood of this condition happening is about 1 out of every 5,000 girls. Urethral prolapse is when the urethra protrudes from the urinary opening and is not life-threatening. It has been reported in several countries around the world, but its rarity often leads to misdiagnosis and thus a delay in treatment.

