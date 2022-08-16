Read full article on original website
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
People with an allergy to dogs may take medications to help manage their allergic reactions. A person can choose from several available options depending on the symptoms and their severity. An allergic reaction occurs when a person’s immune system reacts hypersensitively to specific proteins called allergens. In response to these...
Baby Thea Steele suffers from daily seizures and is set to undergo a complex, 10-hour brain surgery.
Urethral prolapse, also known as urethrocele, is a very rare condition most often found in prepubescent girls. The likelihood of this condition happening is about 1 out of every 5,000 girls. Urethral prolapse is when the urethra protrudes from the urinary opening and is not life-threatening. It has been reported in several countries around the world, but its rarity often leads to misdiagnosis and thus a delay in treatment.
Many children speak with a nasal tone. You may have also come across children who either can't speak clearly or speak in a way that's hard to understand. If your child has similar problems, it could be a sign of velopharyngeal dysfunction (VPD) — a condition in which parts of the mouth and throat don't work properly during speech.
While anyone can struggle with maintaining focus at times, recurring issues can be indicative of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
Aug. 17, 2022 – If you’re having surgery to remove a kidney stone and doctors discover other, smaller stones nearby, it’s safer to go ahead and have them all removed at once, a new study suggests. Dealing with those smaller stones, which may be in the opposite...
The thing with cancer is that it rocks everyone’s world. When I first heard “It’s cancer” after waking from my surgery, everything shattered: my peace of mind, my plans for a future, the trust I had in myself to keep myself alive. As a mom of three young kids, my heart broke for them, thinking that they might grow up without a mom. I worried about my husband and parents, too.
ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
Natural pain relief for dogs is a hot topic for pet parents. You’ve likely come across this article because you’re looking for additional options to manage your dog’s pain beyond traditional pharmaceuticals. Your dog may be experiencing negative side effects from a medication, or perhaps you want...
A ventilator is a machine that helps you breathe or takes breaths for you. It can be a lifesaver if you have a health condition that causes you to struggle to get air. You may know about the type of ventilator that pumps oxygen into your lungs. It’s called a “positive pressure ventilator.” That’s the main kind of ventilation that doctors use today. But there’s also a type that’s not used as often, called a negative pressure ventilator (NPV).
Rinsing your child’s nose with saline can help keep their nasal passages open by clearing out thick or dried mucus. It can help relieve symptoms of allergies, sinus infections, or colds. You can purchase saline solution over the counter or make it at home. What Is Saline Solution?. Saline...
Most people think about pain as a simple cause-and-effect process. For example, if you touch a hot stove, you probably assume that the nerves in the skin feel how hot the stove is and signals are sent to the brain to trigger a feeling of pain. Research shows, though, that...
These common conditions often present with cutaneous signs in and around the ear canal. Common in dogs, ear infections can affect the outer, middle, and inner ear. These conditions (otitis externa, media, and interna)1 are a big part of general practice and “a big part of dermatology,” said Meghan Solc, DVM, of Dermatology for Animals in Akron, Ohio, at the 2022 American Veterinary Medicine Association Convention.2.
High blood pressure disorders of pregnancy affect nearly 1 in 7 women in the United States. They are one of the leading causes of illness and death in mothers and babies. These disorders include gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. These pregnancy complications have been strongly linked to heart disease in later life, but, until now, few studies have connected these disorders with thinking and memory.
A man with epilepsy says he finally has independence after complex surgery to control seizures allowed him to pass his driving test. David Knowles, 40, had the brain operation eight years ago. Rules meant the computer programmer from Birmingham was unable to take his test unless he was seizure-free for...
Welcome to Diagnosis Diaries. Throughout this series, we'll share real stories from real people about receiving a diagnosis for a chronic condition. I now know almost the exact day that I got Lyme disease, thanks to the medical records of my deceased dermatologist. “Did not see tick,” he wrote, in...
