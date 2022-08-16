Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
Mysuncoast.com
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Riders in Bradenton will have a new way to get around town. Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton on providing more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders around the suncoast. The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main;...
Longboat Observer
Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval
With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
Longboat Observer
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water
Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64
Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday. "They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it." Publix employees cheers as...
mymanatee.org
Cooper Creek Boulevard to Get a Makeover
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 17, 2022) – Over the next several weeks, construction crews will work to reconfigure Cooper Creek Boulevard, from University Parkway north to the entrance of the Shoppes at UTC. This important roadway project will significantly improve safety and mobility along Cooper Creek for residents, visitors and employees traveling to work.
amisun.com
Renovations, teardowns rampant on Island
I challenge you to take a ride around Anna Maria Island and find a street where there are no properties either being currently or recently renovated or torn down. I can’t guarantee you won’t find any and I won’t take that bet, but all of us who either live on the Island or visit it often know what I’m talking about.
New traffic patterns coming to Big Bend Road
New traffic patterns are coming to Big Bend Road in Riverview and Apollo Beach as part of the $81.7 million I-75 interchange improvement project.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
amisun.com
Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced
BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicle owners encouraged to check tires
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the fatal incident on I-75 on Tuesday, people are wondering how they can prevent a similar situation. Rick Sukmanowski owns Gasoline Alley Customs, which repairs and replaces tires as well as specializes in body work for wrecked vehicles. He thinks many traffic incidents could be avoided if people took care of their tires.
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch residents show renewed interest in community garden
A once-thriving community garden in the Greenbrook Adventure Park of Lakewood Ranch is about to make a comeback. When important volunteers stepped away, the garden became overrun with weeds, and problems were further compounded by the pandemic. However, local leaders are hoping vegetables and flowers will once again replace the weeds.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Wind shift this weekend brings changes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see west to southwest wind to start the day on Friday which will bring a few isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm along the coast. The rain chance is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then late in the day we will see the storms transition into inland areas during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern has been around though much of this week.
