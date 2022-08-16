Read full article on original website
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain
SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
You have to try the cheeseburger at Orderup
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re going to Orderup and it has a variety of everything. But as you know, I’m into burgers right now. So I'm going to talk about their cheeseburger. This is done on a flat top. It is really delicious. The thing I really love to get instead of the fries, which I will tell you, they have a French fry flight! They even have sweet potato fries with Nutella.
HERE'S THE SCOOP: Ice Cream is a healthier choice than a multigrain bagel, new study says
SAN ANTONIO - A new study will have ice cream lovers celebrating. The study from Tufts University in Massachusetts says that ice cream is a much healthier choice than a multigrain bagel. According to Tufts University, they developed a new Food Compass system, which they have tested using a national...
Everybody loves Mr. Bobby! Beloved bus driver returns after suffering a stroke
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's third largest school district, SAISD, is welcoming back their 45,000 students Tuesday. SBG San Antonio's Matt Roy got up early and rode the bus to school with SAISD's new superintendent Tuesday morning, but also got to know their bus driver - who is returning to work after his life changed two years ago.
Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon
SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
'Thank a Veteran' will allow veterans to receive military discounts with local businesses
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is helping connect veterans with local businesses that offer military discounts. It's the Thank a Veteran program. The Bexar County Clerk announced its launch during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the American Legion Alamo Post 2' off Fredericksburg Road. It's open to discharged and...
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?
AUSTIN – The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. According to officials, Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and fled to Austin. She has ties to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas. The Travis County...
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
Car repossessions on the rise due to inflation, post-pandemic woes
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - We're taking a look at a trend on the rise: car repossessions. Everything from the pandemic to inflation has made it difficult for some people to make car payments. "Right now, coming out of Covid, a number of the larger lenders went through what I call...
Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop
SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers
SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
Detectives searching for suspect who has connection with the death of his own son
SAN ANTONIO – Detectives need your help locating a suspect who had a connection with the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, San Antonio Police Officers were dispatched to a Northeast side hospital for an injured child. Detectives say the medical staff told officers that the...
Man accused of punching his own mother in the face
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
