Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has been a thorn in Phyliss Summers' (Michelle Stafford) side for years on "The Young and the Restless." Many years ago, it appeared that Diane was out of Phyllis' life for good. However, a shocking recent development changed all of that, and they are as bitter of enemies as ever before. Despite being "murdered" years prior, Diane resurfaced this year after revealing herself to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Her highly anticipated return to "The Young and the Restless" has sent shockwaves through the canvas (via Soaps In Depth). Phyllis quickly learned the truth about the "resurrection" of her nemesis and has wanted her gone ever since. Unfortunately for Phyllis, Diane's roots in Genoa City constantly grow more substantial, and she's still prancing around town.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO