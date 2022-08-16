Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...

ECORSE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO