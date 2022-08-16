Read full article on original website
Tim Bowley
2d ago
It took years to develop a flag with an 8 pointed star and a diagonal line? Wonder how many millions of tax dollars were spent on that project?
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
13abc.com
Construction on Reynolds Roads causing issues for a local business
There's been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th.
WTOL-TV
Gov. DeWine to celebrate south Toledo today
Zeinab Cheaib is live near the new "Old South End" arch on Broadway street. Governor Mike DeWine will visit the site later today.
Neighbors hopeful for change in Lagrange corridor after violence interrupters announced to move in
TOLEDO, Ohio — After Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Save Our Community initiative's expansion with violence interrupters preparing to work in the Lagrange corridor, residents are hopeful their influence will lead to change. One Lagrange resident, Robin, said she is scared to be in her neighborhood and tries...
wlen.com
Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled
Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
There's been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th.
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
13abc.com
Local resident raises over $10,000 for TVC, will rappel at Over the Edge for Victory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local resident, who raised over $10,000, is set to rappel at Over the Edge for Victory, a local rappelling fundraiser, in September. Over the Edge for Victory is a fundraising event that fundraisers commit to raising a minimum of $1,000 in exchange for the opportunity to rappel.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Fire Chief Resigns; Accepts Position With State Fire Marshal
CHIEF SLUDER… Wauseon’s Fire Chief Rick Sluder stands with the chief vehicle for the fire department. Chief Sluder’s resignation was accepted by city council and will take effect on September 11th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder’s r... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
'We have a right to a peaceful home': Waterville's proposed amphitheater continues to spark debate
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Monday night, the city of Waterville held a special planning commission meeting to discuss the possibility of an amphitheater in the town. The city had to move the meeting to the primary school to accommodate the large number of people in attendance at the original meeting Aug. 1.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
13abc.com
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
There's been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th.
sent-trib.com
Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets
Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
