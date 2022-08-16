ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 8

Tim Bowley
2d ago

It took years to develop a flag with an 8 pointed star and a diagonal line? Wonder how many millions of tax dollars were spent on that project?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
wlen.com

Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled

Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 10 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Politics Local#Toledo City Council
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Fire Chief Resigns; Accepts Position With State Fire Marshal

CHIEF SLUDER… Wauseon’s Fire Chief Rick Sluder stands with the chief vehicle for the fire department. Chief Sluder’s resignation was accepted by city council and will take effect on September 11th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder’s r... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets

Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy