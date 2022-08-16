Read full article on original website
LOCAL Garden quick pickling demo Aug. 27
Join KELT at the LOCAL Garden in Bath to learn a quick pickling technique to enjoy favorite summer veggies in a new, delicious way!. Learn how to quick-pickle your favorite summer veggies! Join KELT’s Garden Coordinator, Laurie Burhoe, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to learn a simple recipe to make a brine to pickle a variety of veggies in from the garden. Fun to make and easy to eat! Make savory dilly beans or spicy pickles, it is up to you! Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce.
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
This week at the Lincoln Theater
If there was ever a film to see on one of the biggest movie screens in the state of Maine, its “Top Gun: Maverick.” If you’ve already seen it, you know you want to see it again. And if you haven’t seen it at all yet, boy are you in for a treat starting Aug. 20!
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Longtime friendships
In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.
Southport Yacht Club
Southport Yacht Club and Cozy Harbor are bustling this morning (Aug. 15) as the Maine State Opti Championships get started. We are excited to host Opti sailors as they bring enthusiasm and skill to the Sheepscot River. Thank you to John and Cecily Walsh for organizing this event and good luck to all the sailors.
Ocean Point Column: Many volunteers made summer fun!
It’s hard to believe our summer activities are over but what a great season it was. There are so many to thank for the success of the activities. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our AD Andy Smith and his assistant Isabel Harkins for all of their hard work in making things run so smoothly.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
Roaring ’20s party this Saturday
It’s the Lincoln Home’s 95th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on-line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350. We encourage 1920s dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor 1927, the year the Home was founded.
Campers learn about natural habitats while exploring BRLT Preserves
Boothbay Region Land Trust kicked-off the month of August the right way: outside in the sunshine with a week-long Junior Naturalist Camp. The camp, hosted in partnership with Boothbay Region YMCA, consisted of a small group of campers ages 7 to 10 who spent a fun-filled week exploring BRLT’s preserves and learning about the natural world through observation, activities, and play.
Southport Column: SIA, a busy Aug. 20 and more
Applications for the Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens are now available online at maine.gov/revenue/tax-return-forms/property-tax, and at the Southport town office. They must be filed by Dec. 1 with the town office. Such applications are for property owners who are permanent residents of Maine, who are or will be 65 years old or older by April 1 of the upcoming year, and who have owned the homestead they are applying for at least 10 years by April 1. An accepted application will freeze your property taxes for the year following the submission the application. Should your taxes go down as ours did this year, you will be billed for the decrease. The purpose of this legislation is to relieve the burden on seniors on fixed income who cannot afford to stay in their homes due to rising property taxes, although the acceptance of your application is not based on your income or ability to pay. Towns may apply to the state for reimbursement for taxes lost through this act.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1 I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
