ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett, IN

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Garrett Railroaders

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QeZL_0hJ9wH3S00

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the 2022 season the NECC big division title appears to be up for grabs yet again, and the Railroaders are hoping to state their claim to a conference crown this fall.

Chris DePew enters his 11th season leading his alma mater coming off a 4-6 campaign last year.

Garrett is looking to rebuild a defense that returns 3 to 4 starters, including senior linebacker Kyle Smith. Smith tallied 91 tackles last year and DePew says that the linebacking corp will be counted on to lead the GHS defense as a whole.

Offensively, quarterback Aaden Lytle threw for 1,267 yards and 6 touchdowns last year as a sophomore while rushing for 9 more scores. Running back Robert Koskie also returns for his seniors season after rushing for 907 yards and 7 TDs last fall despite missing time in 3 games due to an injury.

Garrett opens the season August 19 at home against Adams Central.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: North Side at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022 high school football season kicks off on Friday night and what a way to get things going as North Side heads to Spuller Stadium to take on the Snider Panthers in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” Friday’s contest is a rematch of one of the most […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Blackhawk ready to hit gridiron for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a new season, a new program, and a new era of football for the Hoosier State as Blackhawk Christian is preparing to play the first season of 8-man football in Indiana. The Braves are one of six teams in Indiana playing in the 8-man football pilot season that the […]
HARLAN, IN
WANE 15

Gaerte, Ball help Hornets sweep Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Morgan Gaerte racked up 23 kills while classmate Mya Ball had 8 kills and 7 aces as Angola swept Bishop Dwenger 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-21) in a highly anticipated match on Wednesday night. Gaerte committed to play college volleyball at Notre Dame earlier this month while Ball committed to […]
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrett, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Garrett, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Heritage Patriots

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Back in 2020, Heritage won two games in then-new coach Casey Kolkman’s first season leading his alma mater. Last fall, the Patriots doubled that win total, going 4-6 overall. This fall, Patriots fans are hoping Heritage takes another step forward as Kolkman enters year three leading the program. Heritage has the […]
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Cougars hit the field for program’s 25th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of football at the University of Saint Francis has begun as the Cougars hit the practice field this week for the first time this fall heading into the 2022 campaign. Kevin Donley has led the Cougars for all 25 seasons, and currently is tied for fifth in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont sweeps Dwenger in battle of volleyball powers

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Delaney Lawson racked up 13 kills to lead Bellmont to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-16) sweep over SAC power Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday night in Decatur. The Braves, who reached the 3A state title match last fall, move to 1-0 on the season. Jackie Sutter chipped in with 9 kills […]
DECATUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Necc#The Linebacking Corp#Ghs#Adams Central#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Dragons go deep thrice in win over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jose Torres, Austin Hendrick, and Matheu Nelson all went deep for Dayton as the Dragons bested the TinCaps 10-2 in game two of their six-game series at Parkview Field. The Caps fall to 45-65 on the season with a loss, having dropped seven of their last eight games. The TinCaps […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Cummings comes through in the clutch for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cole Cummings blasted a 2-run home run into the seats in right field to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth as the TinCaps bested Dayton 4-2 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, snapping Fort Wayne’s six-game losing streak with the victory. The Caps were coming off […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Since May, an unlikely pair has been working to replace Concordia Lutheran High School’s original gym floor. Ken Finner graduated from Concordia nearly fifty years ago (he graduated in 1975), and he has worked on gym floors around the country and even overseas.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

EverHeart Hospice patient wins show

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huguenard Road closure extended by one day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy