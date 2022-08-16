Read full article on original website
MetroLink Flooding Update
MetroLink passengers can expect an early morning delay Thursday.
MetroLink video shows rising water causing millions in damages
The record-setting late July floods are still disrupting public transportation.
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
Learn how to keep your home updated with 360 Painting
ST. LOUIS – Money is tight, but you can still upgrade the look of your house for under $100. Slap some paint on it. Owner of 360 Painting of Eureka and Jefferson County Fadi Suliman spoke and visited live to share the best ways to keep your home updated.
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
Propane leak blamed for house explosion
A deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, and southern Missouri.
KMOV
Growing number of flooded homes being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
Boil order continues in Collinsville following water main break
A boil order issued in Collinsville, Illinois continued into Wednesday night. .
Urban League to help flood victims with drive-thru event Saturday
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.
myleaderpaper.com
I-55 ramp to Hwy. 67 to close for emergency repairs
The southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Hwy. 67 south of Festus will be closed Thursday morning, Aug. 18, so emergency repairs may be completed. A portion of the ramp is buckled and will be fixed, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced. The closure is expected to begin at 10...
Benefit at comedy club helps to give back to flood victims from St. Peters
Many families are struggling financially to refurbish their homes after July 26-28 flash flooding which caused damage to many properties in the St. Louis area. As a result, friends of flood victims in St. Peters organized a benefit Wednesday at a comedy club to help them.
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
St. Louis bike shop to open new store at City Foundry
Big Shark Bicycle Company, a full-service bicycle retail and repair company based in St. Louis, will open a location at City Foundry later this year.
Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning
MADISON, Ill. – The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. This is more than a week after it started. From Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX, you can see smoke from smoldering debris. It’s been like this since the fire eight days ago. Since then firefighters...
MetroLink Blue line service returns Aug. 22
While MetroLink red line service is restored after last month's flooding, the blue line has not able to operate due to damage. But Metro Transit has good news for riders.
South Grand shooting leaves three men injured
Three men are in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
