Pelzer, SC

The Post and Courier

Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads

Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new communities advance

Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
City
Pelzer, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say

DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DUNCAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward

SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Person
Mike Matthews
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
GREENWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection

SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
SPARTANBURG, SC
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
#Mayor#Pelzer Town Council
FOX Carolina

Oconee County Clear Bag Policy

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
WCNC

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC

