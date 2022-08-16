Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads
Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
greenvillejournal.com
Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new communities advance
Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
WYFF4.com
Upstate county council works toward punishment for trespassing, loitering at detention center
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Council is working to crack down on trespassing and loitering at the detention center after some members say people are using the hallway and other areas of the building as a bathroom. Council took action Tuesday night, voting to pass the second of three...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
WYFF4.com
Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Spartanburg District One welcomes students and a new chief safety officer to the district
There's a new position dedicated to school safety in Spartanburg School District One this year.
The Post and Courier
Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward
SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
The Post and Courier
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Clear Bag Policy
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
South Carolina school district bans congregating inside football stadium after fight leads to 20 students being arrested
Greenwood School District 50 announced Monday it will implement new safety procedures for major events.
Swastikas painted on South Carolina church, pastor attributes it to anti-abortion stance
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
WYFF4.com
Students, spectators face 'clear bag protocol' at Oconee County School District sports events
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Another Upstate school district announced Tuesday it will allow people to only carry clear bags and backpacks to athletic events this school year. The School District of Oconee County said in a release it will implement a clear bag protocol as part of the screening process at all athletic events.
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
Spartanburg to host Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy
The city of Spartanburg is hosting its Citizen's Police and Fire Academy for the first time since 2019.
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
