KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KWTX
Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek
DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
A jury handed down the maximum sentence on Thursday to a man found guilty of killing his wife in 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, of Anna, Texas, received a life sentence for the murder. “While the criminal justice...
KXII.com
Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday a Grayson County jury a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death inside a Sherman home two years ago.. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
KXII.com
Sherman murder trial nears end
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 17, 2022
BEEZLEY, CLINT MATTHEW – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS. WALKER, SAMAKI NASSIER – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. GRIGSBY, LACHARDIUS MARKELL – DCC/POSS...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County
Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
Man convicted of murdering McKinney real estate agent scheduled for execution
The man who murdered a McKinney real estate agent 16 years ago is scheduled to go to his own death tomorrow in Huntsville. But Kosoul Chanthakoummane has already had his execution delayed
KSAT 12
Texas executes Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It was the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
New Denton Police Chief named
Denton has a new police chief, announced last night by City Manager Sara Hensley who says Doug Shoemaker will be sworn in on October 3rd. Shoemaker spent most of his law enforcement career in Missouri
Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
