Sherman, TX

KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KWTX

Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek

DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

A jury handed down the maximum sentence on Thursday to a man found guilty of killing his wife in 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, of Anna, Texas, received a life sentence for the murder. “While the criminal justice...
KXII.com

Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday a Grayson County jury a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death inside a Sherman home two years ago.. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.
madillrecord.net

Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive

A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
KXII.com

Sherman murder trial nears end

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KXII.com

Denison man sentenced to probation for animal cruelty

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 17, 2022

BEEZLEY, CLINT MATTHEW – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS. WALKER, SAMAKI NASSIER – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. GRIGSBY, LACHARDIUS MARKELL – DCC/POSS...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County

Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
KRLD News Radio

New Denton Police Chief named

Denton has a new police chief, announced last night by City Manager Sara Hensley who says Doug Shoemaker will be sworn in on October 3rd. Shoemaker spent most of his law enforcement career in Missouri
CBS DFW

Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water. 
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.

