fortwaynesnbc.com
Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
WANE-TV
Both parents of 9-year-old who shot himself now charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both parents of a 9-year-old boy who shot himself with a handgun in a home earlier this year are now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Shonese Prince-Little, with a Level 3 felony count...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused in stabbing, running SUV off the road in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne is accused of stabbing another man before running an SUV off the road, witnesses told investigators in newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter...
WANE-TV
Court docs: 9-year-old grabs gun and shoots himself; father now charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leaving a handgun within reach of his 9-year-old son who then shot himself in the chest, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. It’s the second time one of the man’s children have shot themselves with...
WANE-TV
Courts: 6-year-old ejected from car in 2020 crash, father charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now facing charges in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 37-year-old A Lee with a Level 3 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings. In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop...
WOWO News
Man facing murder charge in Aug. 8 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly Aug. 8 shooting. Fort Wayne Police say they arrested Jonathan Taylor Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident. Taylor is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jaiyvian Hamilton, 23 of Fort...
WOWO News
Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
WANE-TV
Man arrested for attempted murder for Gaywood Drive shooting in July
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery related to a shooting on July 29 at 4521 Gaywood Dr. Jaquell Franklin was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Valparaiso Police Department, according to a release from Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.
WANE-TV
2nd man charged in shooting death at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week. Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.
WANE-TV
2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing of 82-year-old Lake James woman
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing in Angola pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Prosecutor. The prosecutor told WANE 15 that Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony.
WNDU
Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate’s son pleads guilty to 2 criminal charges
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith has pled guilty to two criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, Zachary Smith, 19, pled guilty to maintaining a common nuisance and battery. Back...
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Convicted killer accused of setting fire to women’s shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman with a history of mental illness who once stabbed a man to death is now facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire set at a local women’s shelter. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Shanda D....
