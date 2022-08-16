ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO