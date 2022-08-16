ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntertown, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, IN
County
Allen County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Huntertown, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: 6-year-old ejected from car in 2020 crash, father charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now facing charges in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead, according to Allen Superior Court records. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 37-year-old A Lee with a Level 3 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings. In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man facing murder charge in Aug. 8 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly Aug. 8 shooting. Fort Wayne Police say they arrested Jonathan Taylor Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident. Taylor is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jaiyvian Hamilton, 23 of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
David J
WANE-TV

Man arrested for attempted murder for Gaywood Drive shooting in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery related to a shooting on July 29 at 4521 Gaywood Dr. Jaquell Franklin was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Valparaiso Police Department, according to a release from Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2nd man charged in shooting death at Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week. Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
MARION, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing of 82-year-old Lake James woman

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing in Angola pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Prosecutor. The prosecutor told WANE 15 that Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony.
13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH

