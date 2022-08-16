Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
South Bronx celebrates concert series as summer winds down
Bronx residents got to enjoy salsa music and festivities on Wednesday night as part of the 52 Playground Concert Series.
NBC New York
Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports
A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
Funeral Mass held for firefighter who died at Island Park fundraiser
Former Island Park Fire Department Capt. Michael Fischer suffered a heart attack before the contest that was raising money for a 7-month-old with a rare brain cancer.
Woman killed in Bronx pool by falling tree identified
Authorities said 59-year-old Donna Douglas lived at the River Terrace Apartments on Palisades Avenue in the Riverdale section, where the tree feel into the private pool just after 1:30 p.m.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
