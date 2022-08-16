ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports

A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Hurricanes#Pelham Bay Park#Wfuv#New England#Southern
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy