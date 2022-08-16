Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested
A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police shut down Blue Heron Bridge Thursday to investigate fatal golf cart accident
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — "Troy was a good guy," Chris Rodberg said, remembering his good pal Troy Lowry. Police say Lowry was killed while driving his golf cart over the Blue Heron Bridge Tuesday. Investigators said he somehow collided with a vehicle and died at the scene. "It was...
NBC Miami
Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Oakland Park
A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hitting a 2-year-old with her vehicle in Oakland Park and then driving away, officials said. Kimberly Mathis, 60, of North Lauderdale, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 11 crash near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Stree and 5th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
wflx.com
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection. A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed. Lt. Indiana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
850wftl.com
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
iheart.com
Blue Heron Bridge From Singer Island Shut Down Until Noon
The Riviera Beach Police Department has the westbound span of the Blue Heron Bridge closed for three hours, until at least 12 Noon on Thursday, to investigate a deadly hit and run crash on Tuesday. Someone on a golf cart was struck by a car and killed and then that...
BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested
OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday. According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis. Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Broward deputies continue search for suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A small memorial has been set up outside Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It’s where Anaysha Donjoie crashed as she was trying to seek help after being shot Sunday morning. The 20-year-old woman from Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now,...
850wftl.com
St. Lucie man flees from deputies when they tried to serve him with warrants
(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida)– St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at them as they tried to serve him felony warrants. Deputies arrived at a house in the 3000 block of Avenue R in the Fort Pierce area and prepared...
Panicked 911 calls released from Berkshire Elementary School lockdown
The 911 audio from frightened parents outside Berkshire Elementary School during a tense lockdown Monday was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach Fire Rescue offers residential lock box program
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Fire Rescue is unlocking a new program to help residents when they are facing emergencies at home. The department partnered with Roper Lock Box, so residents can purchase a small safe-like box and put a spare key inside. "Delray Beach goes to...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants
A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges.
cw34.com
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
Comments / 0