Riviera Beach, FL

philadelphiaobserver.com

‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested

A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Oakland Park

A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hitting a 2-year-old with her vehicle in Oakland Park and then driving away, officials said. Kimberly Mathis, 60, of North Lauderdale, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 11 crash near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Stree and 5th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
wflx.com

2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway

Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection. A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed. Lt. Indiana...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
iheart.com

Blue Heron Bridge From Singer Island Shut Down Until Noon

The Riviera Beach Police Department has the westbound span of the Blue Heron Bridge closed for three hours, until at least 12 Noon on Thursday, to investigate a deadly hit and run crash on Tuesday. Someone on a golf cart was struck by a car and killed and then that...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested

OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday. According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis. Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.  
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach Fire Rescue offers residential lock box program

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Fire Rescue is unlocking a new program to help residents when they are facing emergencies at home. The department partnered with Roper Lock Box, so residents can purchase a small safe-like box and put a spare key inside. "Delray Beach goes to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL

