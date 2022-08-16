Grissom went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. The 21-year-old continues to produce for Atlanta with two more hits, three RBI and his second steal of the season. He has hit safely in seven out of eight of the games he has played in this year with multi-hit efforts in five of those. The rookie also now has 30 stolen bases across all levels this season. He is looking like a stud for the Braves, and it will be interesting to see how skipper Brian Snitker handles Grissom and infield duties once Ozzie Albies returns.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO