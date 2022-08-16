ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Continues Her Leather Love Affair in Studded Vest and Skinny Jeans

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Lady Gaga professed her longtime love for leather in a new OOTD video. The musician is currently touring the globe for her sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” recently seen on her latest stop in Chicago.

While filming a selfie Reel on Instagram during her Chromatica Ball world tour, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black and white graphic T-shirt with matching black skinny jeans. Layered atop was the ultimate punk rock attire: a black leather vest completely covered in silver studs, which included pointed lapels and embroidered skull and “666” patches. Gaga completed the grungy ensemble with a bright red lip and slick black manicure.

“When your friends send you leather instead of texting you,” Gaga captioned the photo.

Though her shoe choice was not visible, Gaga could have potentially paired her off-duty outfit with a variety of options. Over the years, the star has worn casual ensembles with footwear ranging from sneakers to sky-high platform boots. However, her outfit did affirm her longtime love of leather, a staple in her wardrobe — whether in outerwear, footwear or a head-to-toe look — for years.

Gaga’s leather vest look is her latest edgy ensemble while on tour. Apart from her dynamic onstage looks, she was also spotted off-duty last week in an oversized black parka jacket with blue skinny jeans while visiting friend and collaborator Tony Bennett in New York City. Completing her look were black leather pointed-toe boots with thin stiletto heels.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga . The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

Discover Lady Gaga’s boldest Chromatica Ball looks in the gallery.

