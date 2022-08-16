ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world returns to Williamsport as 20 Little League teams prepare for Series

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. —Lost time was certainly made up for as Williamsport welcomed 20 new teams to the area for the 75th Little League World Series.

After a year of nothing and one that featured just United States competitors, Little League and the City of Williamsport came roaring back with one of the largest welcoming parades ever hosted. Four extra teams, free food, and community were at the forefront of the parade Monday night.

The lengthy march through downtown Williamsport showed the city’s passion for the Series as chairs were set up several hours prior to the start. The fans cheered, the players smiled, and Williamsport got to show the world one more time what it’s all about.

Enjoy a photographic journey of last night’s parade through downtown Williamsport. If you see yourself and would like a photo, contact Brett Crossley at Brettc@northcentralpa.com . They will be sent out free of charge.

