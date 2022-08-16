ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preds Foundation teams with police on 'Gift Card for Guns'

By The Associated Press
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DK1b3_0hJ9v2rb00

The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming up on an event offering people gift cards, preseason vouchers and giveaways if they turn in guns to the city’s police.

The NHL team says its foundation is partnering on the event Saturday at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church.

People can turn in guns to the Metro Nashville Police Department there with no questions asked.

They can also drop off unused or expired medication that police will destroy.

In seven Gift Card for Guns days since 2011, people turned in 658 firearms. It's the first year the Preds Foundation has been involved in the event.

Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King expressed hope that the initiative would make the community safer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Gift Cards#Firearms#Nashville Predators#Nhl#The Preds Foundation
fox17.com

Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy