Sulphur Springs, TX

Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX

Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
COOPER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
CHANDLER, TX
Chamber Connection for 8/18 by Butch Burney

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Registrations for 53rd Stew Festival pouring in

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/ stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Tiffany Tillema

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
WINNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas

It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant

The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
GREENVILLE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX
