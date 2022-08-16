Read full article on original website
Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX
Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
KLTV
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area and were well liked and well respected.
Request For Special Use Permit For Manufactured Home Community Withdrawn
A request made for a special use permit to allow C&C Guardian LLC to construct a manufactured home community at 2113 Main Street, a property currently zoned light commercial, was slated to go before Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday evening, but that meeting has been canceled. Applicant Ross Cody has withdrawn the request, according to city staff.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
Chamber Connection for 8/18 by Butch Burney
Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost...
Fall fun activities 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you look forward to Hopkins County’s fall festivities all year long. Check out the schedule of what’s coming up!. 🍁 September 23-24: Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s 21st Annual Quilt Show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s ROC.
ssnewstelegram.com
Registrations for 53rd Stew Festival pouring in
Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/ stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
ketr.org
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approves sheriff sub-station on donated land adjacent North Forney High School
Kaufman County, Texas — Through a creative partnership with the Forney Independent School District, Kaufman County will soon begin construction on a new Sheriff Sub Station on the west side of the county in Forney. The proposed 9,780 square foot sub station will be located near North Forney High...
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. PUBLIC FORUM. Michael Lamb gave an update on STAAR scores released from TEA. No one else...
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
Comments / 0