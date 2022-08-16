ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria rolls out speed camera plans ahead of implementation next year

Alexandria is moving forward with plans to install new speed enforcement cameras with public meetings planned this fall ahead of implementation next year. In a release, the City of Alexandria said the approved speed cameras in school zones are expected to launch in early 2023. The release said the city will provide updates on the program at the:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Arlington County, VA
Traffic
Arlington County, VA
Government
Alexandria, VA
Traffic
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
HAYMARKET, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

County Fair Starts Today — “The Arlington County Fair will take place from August 17 – 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center located at 3501 2nd Street S. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closure to accommodate the event: From approximately 8:00 a.m. on August 17 to 11:00 p.m. on August 21… 2nd Street S. closed between S. Jackson Street and S. Irving Street.” [ACPD]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Water main break on Lafayette Blvd

The City of Fredericksburg says the repair work to the damaged water main break which occurred overnight at Lafayette Blvd eastbound between the Blue Gray Pkwy and Young Street will continue to close this portion of the road for an undetermined amount of time. Please avoid the area. Notifications will occur when the full repair to the roadway is made.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlnow.com

The $38 million overhaul of the new Washington-Liberty annex is nearly complete

The $38 million transformation of the Washington-Liberty annex is nearly complete. Over the last three years, the nearly six-decade-old Arlington Education Center has undergone a complete overhaul to turn it into classrooms and school space for the burgeoning student body. This is the most significant renovation in the history of the building, which was completed in 1969 and previously used as the Arlington Public Schools headquarters. (The APS administrative offices are now located at Sequoia Plaza.)
ARLINGTON, WA
arlnow.com

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD
loudounnow.com

Revised Dulles Airport Noise Zone Hits Residents Nearby

A Planning Commission public hearing on new airport noise zoning overlays saw outcry from people who could see their homes moved into an area where residential development is forbidden due to Dulles Airport noise. The county is working to implement the results of a 2019 noise study around Dulles Airport...
DULLES, VA
WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC

You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill

Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
WASHINGTON, DC

