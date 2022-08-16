ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy 16's producer thinks the series is "currently struggling" to keep up with the times

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgLRb_0hJ9uOA700
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16’s producer believes the series at large is “currently struggling.”

Speaking to Inverse (opens in new tab) earlier this week, longtime Final Fantasy 14 creative steward Naoki Yoshida revealed his thoughts on where the historic series is currently. “In terms of whether Final Fantasy is successfully adapting to industry trends, I believe the series is currently struggling,” Yoshida said.

“We’re at a point now where we receive a wide variety of requests regarding the direction of our game design,” the creative director continued. “It’d be impossible to satisfy all those requests with a single title. My current impression is that all we can really do is create multiple games, and continue creating the best that we can at any given time.”

Yoshida then goes on to state that Final Fantasy has never been about chasing trends, but about setting them. Yoshida believes it’s Final Fantasy 14 that’s currently meeting this goal, especially when looking at the way it tells its story, whether it’s via the base game in A Realm Reborn, or post-game expansions like Heavensward and Endwalker.

Final Fantasy 14 is certainly a historic feat for Square Enix, rolling on now for well over a decade with one overarching story and a consistent set of core characters. The MMO is an absolute popularity juggernaut after well over a decade, going from strength to strength with nearly 40 million worldwide subscribers, according to one recent estimate.

As for the future of Final Fantasy 14, there’s still big things on the horizon for the MMO, with patch 6.2 slated to launch next week on August 23. This update will debut the Island Sanctuary feature, an incredibly anticipated aspect among fans that lets players construct their own island, complete with roaming minions and crops to grow.

Meanwhile, a demo for Final Fantasy 16 could well launch next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdusu_0hJ9uOA700

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 14 - Patch 6.2: Buried Memory Trailer

Final Fantasy 14's Patch 6.2: Buried Memory arrives on August 23, 2022. Check out the trailer for the upcoming chapter, which brings a new story, new challenges including the Pandæmonium: Abyssos raid dungeon, a new dungeon, Island Sanctuary, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
HappyGamer

Future DLC Ideas Are Discussed BY Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s Producers

Stranger of Paradise is receiving a seasonal set of DLC, so the game’s unfavorable reaction hasn’t precluded any future ambitions The events of the first expansion set, “Trials of the Dragon King,” are a continuation of the story from the base game. Along with a narrative centered on the titular Dragon King, Bahamut, it offers players a collection of all-new objectives to complete. Along with these additions, the game will also have a variety of new roles, classes, and weapon types, including sabers. Director Daisuke Inoue of Stranger of Paradise recently spoke with Destructoid about the game’s future ambitions and fan requests.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A new ‘Black Adam’ toy might have just spoiled a major plot point of the film

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Black Adam. A new toy for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has seemingly given away secrets related to its new villain. The new Sabbac mega-figure from McFarlane Toys is now available to view on its website. In this, a description of the character can be read, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers for the film.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere

Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy#Video Game#Heavensward And Endwalker#Square Enix
ComicBook

New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed

There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2's Arc 3.0 rework is inspired by a bonkers Jason Statham movie

Bungie says the upcoming overhaul of its electro-guardians takes its cues from the ridiculous 2009 flick Crank: High Voltage. Following major reworks to the Void and Solar subclasses, Bungie has announced that Destiny 2's electrifying Arc subclass will soon be getting the 3.0 treatment with a "go fast and hit stuff (opens in new tab)" overhaul that the developers hope will turn players into cranked-up Jason Stathams.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

Xbox Announces Eight New Games Coming Soon To Game Pass

Xbox has just announced another eight games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass, with a critically acclaimed cozy indie game available for PC and console now. I'm referring to Coffee Talk - an endearing visual novel that is set in a fantasy version of Seattle. The player serves coffee, and yes, swirls together cutesy latte art, while listening to the patrons discuss their days. The sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, releases in 2023, so this is a prime opportunity to give the game a go and get invested for the next chapter in the story.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Boys star Karl Urban reveals devastating scene cut from Thor: Ragnarok

The Boys star Karl Urban has described a scene that was deleted from the 2017 superhero film Thor: Ragnarok.In the hit Marvel sequel, Urban played Skurge, the keeper of the Bifrost after Heimdall (Idris Elba) left the post.Over the course of the film, Skurge is seen teaming up with the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett), before eventually redeeming himself at the end.Speaking to GQ, he revealed the emotional scene featuring his character which did not make its way into the final film.“There was actually a scene that didn’t make the final cut. Because the character has a really wonderful arc,”...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy