Gov. Edwards Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and First Phase of Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex
Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex. Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced that they are evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for the construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility, which would create 103 direct new jobs in the Capital Region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits. According to LED, the project would create 311 indirect jobs, for a total of 414 new jobs in the Capital Region.
theadvocate.com
St. James Parish temporary blocks solar farms, despite pleas from Entergy CEO, advocates
A push by utility companies and environmentalists for Louisiana to embrace solar power has hit a roadblock in yet another parish — despite a personal appeal by the head of Entergy Louisiana, St. James officials have temporarily halted construction of new solar panel farms. After weeks of debate, St....
Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana Urges USDA To Address Rising Fertilizer Costs For Farmers
Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana Urges USDA To Address Rising Fertilizer Costs For Farmers. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana delivered a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack on August 17, 2022, encouraging him to address rising fertilizer costs that are harming Louisiana farmers.
iheart.com
First Phase Of Mississippi River Dredging Project Completed
The first of two phases of a project to dredge the Mississippi River Ship Channel is now complete. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel to the Port of New Orleans. The channel now has a maximum draft of 50 feet, allowing navigation by larger ships. The Ship Channel...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows mental health agency didn’t use proper procurement procedures
(The Center Square) — The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority did not use proper procedures when it contracted with a software vendor for a new electronic health record system last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Florida...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CF Industries announces planned $2 billion carbon-capture ammonia complex in Ascension Parish
CF Industries Holdings, Inc., announced it is evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility that would create 103 direct new jobs in the Baton Rouge region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimated...
KTBS
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana breaks ground on monument at State Capitol honoring Black veterans
As he turned the dirt on what will be the first monument to Black veterans on State Capitol grounds, Gov. John Bel Edwards remarked Wednesday that he had reached his 50s before learning of the significance and valor of Black troops at the Civil War battle at Port Hudson. “I...
L'Observateur
Ehrhardt: Louisiana should be America’s energy powerhouse
Energy shortages around the world, compounded by the war in Ukraine, have caused uncertainty in the global energy market and made it clearer than ever that the U.S. must be energy independent to protect our national and economic security. However, what should be a renaissance for safely produced Louisiana energy has instead become a crisis as misguided coastal lawsuits and national policies stifle the industry.
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
KTBS
See how much land in Louisiana is owned by the federal government
Investigated how much land is owned by the federal government in Louisiana using data from the Congressional Research Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
225batonrouge.com
These Baton Rouge companies are among the fastest growing in the U.S.
Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
bizmagsb.com
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
