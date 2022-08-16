First child monkeypox case reported in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health has reported the state’s first case of monkeypox involving a child.

According to the FDOH’s Reportable Diseases Frequency Report, the case is in Martin County. The report shows that Martin County has a total of six reported cases

The child classified as being under the age of 4, state data said.

The state of Florida is said to have 1,317 cases of monkeypox, according to the department. The two counties with the most cases are Broward at 446 and Miami-Dade at 513.

Counties in the Tampa Bay area have the following case counts:

Hillsborough – 57

Pinellas – 51

Polk – 6

Pasco – 4

Sarasota -1

Citrus -1

