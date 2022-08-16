Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”

