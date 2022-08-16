ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

theredstonerocket.com

Tour sparks students' interest in Redstone activities

More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
WAFF

Modern Manufacturing to launch programs in four North Alabama schools

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - In partnership with North AlabamaWorks, regional officials, leading manufacturing industry representatives and school leaders will launch the Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) at four North Alabama high schools and career tech centers on August 17. The launch will be supported by an event held at the...
Hartselle Enquirer

Local business holds fundraiser for St. Jude

Top Notch Buildings in Danville is holding a fundraiser that will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fundraiser will run through the month of August. The company will award a playhouse to one winner drawn Sept. 2. To qualify, participants must donate at least $20 to the fundraiser and follow the company’s official Facebook page. For every additional $20, an extra entry will be earned. Donations are tax deductible and go directly to St. Jude.
Hartselle Enquirer

Local church starts Choose Life initiative

Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision

Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
AL.com

Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Hartselle Enquirer

Mayor of Hartselle completes leadership institute

Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison recently completed the EDAA Leadership Institute program, a partnership program between The Economic Development Association of Alabama and The Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University. The program is designed to educate and engage elected officials, economic development board members and community leaders regarding key...
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
