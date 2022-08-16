Read full article on original website
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
theredstonerocket.com
Tour sparks students’ interest in Redstone activities
More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
WAFF
Modern Manufacturing to launch programs in four North Alabama schools
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - In partnership with North AlabamaWorks, regional officials, leading manufacturing industry representatives and school leaders will launch the Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) at four North Alabama high schools and career tech centers on August 17. The launch will be supported by an event held at the...
More nutrition drinks recalled due to potential microbial contamination
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More nutritional drinks have been added to a recall that began with Oatly Oatmilk and the risk of Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum contamination. Now, certain products under the brand names Premiere Protein, Organic Valley, Glucerna, Ensure, and PediaSure have been added to the recall. According...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hearing specialist hopeful FDA hearing aid rules will help more people
The FDA is making it easier for people to get over-the-counter hearing aids. FDA rule to enhance accessibility, affordability of OTC hearing aids. A Huntsville hearing instrument specialist and a hearing-aid user told WAAY 31 they hope the new ruling motivates more people to get help with hearing loss.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital received $2 million in pandemic aid despite reporting $40 million in expenses
Covid-19 care from March 2021 to March 2022 cost Huntsville Hospital more than $40 million. The hospital submitted a claim for $40,880,208, but only $2,017,530 in aid has been disbursed, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. That money comes from second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jeff Samz,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local business holds fundraiser for St. Jude
Top Notch Buildings in Danville is holding a fundraiser that will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fundraiser will run through the month of August. The company will award a playhouse to one winner drawn Sept. 2. To qualify, participants must donate at least $20 to the fundraiser and follow the company’s official Facebook page. For every additional $20, an extra entry will be earned. Donations are tax deductible and go directly to St. Jude.
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local church starts Choose Life initiative
Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”
Huntsville’s first director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on his job, challenges and the future
Kenny Anderson is the city of Huntsville’s first director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He joined the city as Multicultural Affairs Officer in 2013. The Office of Multicultural Affairs transitioned into the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2021. Anderson recently participated in a question-and-answer...
alreporter.com
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision
Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Hartselle Enquirer
Mayor of Hartselle completes leadership institute
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison recently completed the EDAA Leadership Institute program, a partnership program between The Economic Development Association of Alabama and The Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University. The program is designed to educate and engage elected officials, economic development board members and community leaders regarding key...
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
Parents outraged over 2 children who went missing after walking out of Alabama Elementary School
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents of students at Cordova Elementary School are speaking out after two children left the school and went missing for over an hour Tuesday. Kara Adams said that at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, she received a text message from her daughter’s teacher to call the school as soon as possible. Her four-year-old […]
Crews installing pillars for Alabama 20 overpass
Construction crews began installing the three pillars for the Alabama 20 overpass this week while the lawsuit over rights of way appraisals on the Decatur project continues in Limestone County Circuit Court.
Rollout for Artemis I mission happening Tuesday evening
The rollout is the process of moving the Space Launch System (SLS) Rocket and Orion Spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39 B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
