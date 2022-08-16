ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective

The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

InMoment Appoints Experienced Technology Product Leader Sandeep Garg as Chief Product Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced today that Sandeep Garg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to bolster InMoment’s leading product strategy and development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005289/en/ Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer, InMoment leadership (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arrow Electronics#Cfo#Western Union#Business Solutions#Visa Direct
The Associated Press

Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services

Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure

It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M

Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

PPG appoints Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6. Reporting directly to Irene Tasi, chief growth officer, Budde will lead the company’s digital strategy and execution to accelerate customer digital engagement with PPG. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005083/en/ PPG appointed Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Schrödinger Appoints Geoffrey Porges as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. Dr. Porges brings to Schrödinger more than 30 years of experience in executive, advisory and investment roles within the biopharmaceutical industry. As Schrödinger’s CFO, he will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations and investor relations and corporate affairs activities. He will also oversee business development and strategic planning for the company’s proprietary pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005061/en/ Schrödinger, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

iQ Credit Union Lets SMBs Apply for Loans Online

Pacific Northwest credit union iQ has launched a microlending program that lets qualified small businesses in Southwest Washington and the Portland area apply for loans online. “Most credit unions require business owners to contact a loan officer to begin an application for a small-business loan,” Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business...
PORTLAND, OR
ceoworld.biz

Communication and Marketing or Communication in Marketing?

First, I think it is appropriate to analyze the title. This dual-title, with the questioning/enigmatic wording, is the most suitable in our opinion to highlight today’s topic. Our goal is to approach Communication and Marketing, not in the “traditional” way, i.e. as two separate parts/fields of product promotion.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Hygglo Acquires Fat Llama to Create Europe’s Largest P2P Rental Platform

Swedish online rental marketplace Hygglo has acquired U.K.-based rental platform Fat Llama for $41.5 million. Both platforms operate a similar model that allows users to rent out things like power tools, film and camera equipment and vehicles with Hygglo and Fat Llama acting as mediators that facilitate payments and insurance.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
