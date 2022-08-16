Read full article on original website
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
10-Year-Old Boy Still 'in Good Spirits' After Losing Part of His Leg in Shark Attack
A 10-year-old boy is "in good spirits" after having a portion of his leg amputated due to a shark attack. Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister "when a very traumatic event occurred," the child's uncle Joshua Reeder wrote on Facebook Sunday.
Florida man sentenced to life for raping and killing girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter and leaving her body in a wooded area in 2018. According to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2018,...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children
Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend
A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend. PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott. According to...
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that...
Wife of missing Florida doctor filed for divorce same day he disappeared at sea
The wife of an acclaimed Florida doctor and cancer researcher filed for a divorce the same day he vanished during an outing on his boat in the Gulf of Mexico, according to county records. Chaundre Cross was last seen aboard his Sea Ray boat, the “Vitamin Sea” as it floated...
Florida man in apparent medical distress crashes car through beach crowd before hitting the water
A driver who apparently suffered a medical emergency crashed into beachgoers at Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon, a beach safety official told CNN.
Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack
A Florida man was filming an instructional video for his company when he came face-to-face with a 12-foot alligator that bit him in the head. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the man is now out of the hospital after suffering severe injuries to his skull and jaw. Aug. 19, 2022.
