Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Tallest Roller Coaster

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Let's be honest, most people don't come to amusement parks for the cotton candy and the games — They come for the roller coasters, the undisputed king of the midway. This is especially true for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. Some even affectionately call them the "Great American Scream Machines" (despite the fact most historians actually credit the French with building the first wheeled coaster sometime around 1817 ).

Now, there are over 760 roller coasters in the United States, and amusement parks continue to roll out newer, faster, and more terrifying ones every year. With so many options, there is certainly a perfect roller coaster for everyone. However, not all roller coasters are created equal.

Coaster101 graciously compiled a list of all the tallest roller coasters in each state. They found that the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point reigns supreme in Ohio, standing at 420-feet-tall. "Top Thrill Dragster features a 0-120 mph launch in 4 seconds , good for third fastest roller coaster in the world," they said.

Interested in planning a road trip to ride all of the tallest coasters in the United States? Check out the full list of the tallest roller coaster in each state from Coaster101.

