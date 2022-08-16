ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Spinning Back Clique: Dana White's comments to GQ on fighter pay, Marlon Vera a serious UFC title contender, more

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGTKt_0hJ9srFQ00

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

Our panel of Danny Segura, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

  • The biggest fight from this past weekend saw Marlon Vera defeat Dominick Cruz in the main event at UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego. Both men fought well, with Cruz taking a 2-1 lead going into Round 4. Cruz had been very active and put lots of pressure on “Chito,” while Vera was patient but potent. And then BOOM! A head kick ended the fight in the fourth to mark four wins in a row for Vera, who entered as No. 5 bantamweight in the official UFC rankings. How seriously should Vera be taken as a title contender at 135 pounds?
  • California, which sanctioned UFC on ESPN 41, is one of the few states that releases fighter pay, and that’s always an interesting discussion. The numbers for this event came out after UFC president Dana White made some eye-raising comments to GQ about fighter pay in which he said raises are “never gonna happen while I’m still here” while also making claims about fighters, as a whole, getting a cut of pay-per-views, which isn’t accurate (unless something significant has changed without being announced). What did you think of White’s latest musings on this topic, and what did you first think when you saw the UFC on ESPN 41 salaries?
  • The UFC has strayed from the standard four fighters receiving $200,000 total in bonuses on more than one occasion this year, and it would’ve been nice for UFC on ESPN 41, but that wasn’t the case. Only Vera (Performance), Tyson Nam (Performance) and Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama (Fight) received an extra $50,000 on a night when there were a bunch of finishes and deserving performances. Are you OK with the randomness of extra bonuses, or should the UFC have a standard formula (i.e. all finishers get a bonus) across the board?
  • At 33, Rory MacDonald announced his retirement from MMA this past weekend after he was TKO’d by short-notice replacement Dilano Taylor. It was a stunning exit from the PFL welterweight playoffs for MacDonald, which apparently signaled to him that it was time to hang up his gloves. Simple questions: What is MacDonald’s legacy in this sport?
  • Looking ahead to this weekend, there is a boat load of big fights coming our way between UFC 278, 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 and, oh yeah, BKFC London, which features Mike Perry up against Michael Page and the return of Paige VanZant. What fight are you targeting to possibly steal the show, and why?

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth

Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Tyson Nam
Person
Dana White
Person
Dominick Cruz
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos

So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Gq#Espn
Fightful

Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
WWE
Yardbarker

Esteban Ribovics Leads Parade of Five UFC Signees on Dana White’s Contender Series

Esteban Ribovics forced the issue, defense be damned. The undefeated Nova Uniao prospect booked his spot on the. Ultimate Fighting Championship roster, as he punched out Thomas Paull in the first round of their lightweight showcase during Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Paull (11-4) was cooked just 90 seconds into Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
wrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her

Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy