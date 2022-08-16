Read full article on original website
Related
The rally in the S&P 500 this summer is flashing signs that the benchmark index could hit another all-time high before the end of the year, Fundstrat says
The S&P 500 could reach another all-time high before year-end, Fundstrat's Thomas Lee said. Lee pointed to an indicator that has always been followed by an all-time high in the S&P 500 since 1950. He estimates the S&P 500 will break the 4800 mark before year-end, a jump of about...
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Bloomberg
Where the Amazon Fallacy Runs Into the Growth Rebound
Correlation is not causation, as we should all know. But correlation is often a pretty good hint that some kind of causation is at work. So, what should we make of the apparent correlation between the performance of value stocks and bond yields? For the last few years, it’s certainly been the case that value has tended to beat growth when yields are rising, and underperform growth when yields are falling. For more than a decade, we’ve been accustomed to low bond yields and underperforming value stocks. Over the last four years, the relationship looks very close:
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage
The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
Bloomberg
Japan’s Trade Deficit Hits a Record on Energy Imports, Weak Yen
A boom in energy costs, with help from the yen’s slide, pushed Japan’s trade deficit to a record. Seasonally adjusted, the shortfall widened to 2.13 trillion yen ($15.9 billion) in July, the finance ministry reported Wednesday. Imports surged 47% from a year ago, led by crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas. (Read the full story here.)
Bloomberg
Jim Chanos Says Market Believes Fed Will Ease in Early 2023
Responding to a comment after Ed Yardeni’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times yesterday that argued the Fed may already be at a neutral rate, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said that the market already believes the Fed will be easing monetary policy in early 2023. He followed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Car-Charging Investment Soars, Driven by EV Growth and Government Funds
Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here. More than $4.8 billion has been pumped into the electric-vehicle charging industry this year — a combination of roll-out announcements, debt financing, investment and acquisitions. And this is just the deals that have disclosed financial figures.
Bloomberg
FX Activity Surges 8% as War and Inflation Risks Fuel Volatility
The amount of foreign-exchange transactions has leaped over the past year amid a surge in market volatility that’s been fueled by increased geopolitical turbulence and big shifts in monetary policy as central banks around the world battle to contain inflation. Average daily trading volumes in July jumped around 8%...
Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
Bloomberg
Largest Bitcoin Miners Lost Over $1 Billion During Crypto Crash
The three-largest US publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter after taking a series of impairment charges spurred by the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. Core Scientific Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. posted net losses of $862 million, $192 million...
Recession fears increase among investors with 58% now expecting a downturn in the next 12 months, BofA says
Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey found that 58% of investors expect a recession in the coming 12 months. That's up from 47% in the last monthly survey and marks the highest percentage since May 2020. "Sentiment remains bearish, but no longer apocalyptically bearish as hopes rise that inflation...
A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says
Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.
Bloomberg
Crypto Funds Weigh Market Data Options As Correlations Grow
In a sign of how close digital and traditional markets have become, cryptocurrency traders can no longer live without knowing what’s happening on stock exchanges. Tightening links between price moves in US equities and cryptocurrencies are forcing digital asset hedge funds to consider shelling out for expensive data from stock exchanges and other traditional markets, in a shift from previous years when it was possible for these firms to profit on Bitcoin’s moves without clues from other asset classes.
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
Bloomberg
The FTSE 100’s Weirdly Good Run of Form Hits a Wall of Problems
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. From the cost-of-living crisis, the political chaos to labor strikes, the UK has it all going against it. The country’s blue-chip index has been the only bright spot -- now that too is coming under threat.
US stocks rise as investors digest economic data and comments from Fed's Bullard
US stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors digested new economic data and comments from the Fed's James Bullard. Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 250,000 last week, while existing home sales fell for the sixth straight month. Meanwhile, Fed President James Bullard favors a 75 basis point rate hike...
Bloomberg
A Crypto Winter King Wants to Reanimate the Industry
The so-called crypto winter has wiped out $2 trillion in digital currency market value since November, and many investors have gone into hibernation. Yat Siu, the head of Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands Corp., is on the offensive. Animoca, Asia’s biggest investor in blockchain projects, is assembling a vast portfolio of...
Comments / 0