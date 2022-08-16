Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
ABC6.com
2 men accused in deadly Newport shooting plead not guilty
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of being involved in a deadly Newport shooting on Valentine’s Day plead not guilty Thursday. Duane Logan, 47, and Shamik Steele, 30, are both charged with murder in connection to the double-shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street.
ABC6.com
Mother claims sons were targeted in 4th of July block party arrests
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — Providence Police releasing new body camera footage from a block party back on the fourth of July. According to police, officers first arrived at Glenham and Taylor streets because of a noise complaint call. What they found, was a fire that was set by fireworks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
ABC6.com
Man who owns home connected to Charlotte Lester case faces assault charges
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that a man who owns a home recently connected to the case of missing Charlotte Lester has been charged with assault. Mark Perkins, 62, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Staples Avenue after police got a call for a disturbance.
Fall River man convicted in deadly hammer attack
A Fall River man has been found guilty of brutally killing another man with a hammer in 2018.
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Providence police release body cam footage from Fourth of July arrests
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have released body camera footage from a block party on the Fourth of July, that resulted in four arrests. Police responded at about 2 a.m. to Glenham and Taylor streets. The following day, neighbors that attended that block party who spoke with ABC6 told us about the force used by Providence Police that night.
ABC6.com
3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, faces deportation
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Robinson Padilla-Rosario was sentenced to sixteen months in federal custody and two years of federal supervised release.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Police search for 2 people accused of crashing stolen car into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they are searching for two people who are accused of crashing a stolen car into a restaurant Tuesday. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. Police said the gray Toyota Camry was reported stolen out of Providence. The...
Boston 25 News
Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 that killed a man
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
ABC6.com
10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring
BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
ABC6.com
Court documents show lengthy criminal background of 3 Block Island fight arrest
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three of the men who appeared in court Wednesday for their alleged roles of violence that happened on Block Island earlier this month have lengthy criminal backgrounds. Jacob Dorbor, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, after being involved in the altercation at...
ABC6.com
Driver flees after crashing stolen car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car slammed into a home after crashing into another car in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atwells and Academy avenues. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that the black Toyota crashed into his...
Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee
WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat to job in Norton
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said that they arrested a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat to his job. Police said that they got a call Tuesday, saying that 59-year-old William Brown had made a bomb threat to his place of work Monday. Brown’s supervisor told...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
Comments / 0