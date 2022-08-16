ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

2 men accused in deadly Newport shooting plead not guilty

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of being involved in a deadly Newport shooting on Valentine’s Day plead not guilty Thursday. Duane Logan, 47, and Shamik Steele, 30, are both charged with murder in connection to the double-shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street.
NEWPORT, RI
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Fall River, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
#Heroin#Violent Crime
ABC6.com

Providence police release body cam footage from Fourth of July arrests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have released body camera footage from a block party on the Fourth of July, that resulted in four arrests. Police responded at about 2 a.m. to Glenham and Taylor streets. The following day, neighbors that attended that block party who spoke with ABC6 told us about the force used by Providence Police that night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

3 men arrested after brawls on Block Island plead not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men that were arrested after a brawls broke out on Block Island last week plead not guilty to all charges in court. Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence, Miguel Silva, 36, of Pawtucket and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence plead not guilty disorderly conduct charges Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring

BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Court documents show lengthy criminal background of 3 Block Island fight arrest

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three of the men who appeared in court Wednesday for their alleged roles of violence that happened on Block Island earlier this month have lengthy criminal backgrounds. Jacob Dorbor, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, after being involved in the altercation at...
ABC6.com

Driver flees after crashing stolen car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car slammed into a home after crashing into another car in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atwells and Academy avenues. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that the black Toyota crashed into his...
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat to job in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said that they arrested a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat to his job. Police said that they got a call Tuesday, saying that 59-year-old William Brown had made a bomb threat to his place of work Monday. Brown’s supervisor told...
NORTON, MA

