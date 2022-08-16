Utah high school students can earn college credit for cheap with special program

A program designed to save Utah teens some serious money is gaining popularity as the cost of everything, including college, seems to be increasing every single year.

With the help of a concurrent enrollment program through Salt Lake Community College, high school students can earn credit for pennies on the dollar.

In the program, each credit costs just $5. That means a four-credit college course costs only $20.

Compare that price to Utah Tech for example, where just one credit costs about $250.

According to the Utah State Board of Education, more than 46,000 Utah high school students took part in the program last year. It's best suited for students who plan to go to college in Utah.

Salt Lake Community College also has a certificate program for students to get their general education requirements out of the way.

In addition to saving money, the director of the program at SLCC believes it prepares students for college life.

"One of the things we try to do is to make concurrent enrollment not just about learning course content, but learning how they can navigate the challenges they will face," explained program director Brandon Kowallis. "How do they navigate themselves if they start to struggle?"

If you want to get your teen started, the best way is to speak to a school counselor or concurrent enrollment program director or click here to learn more on their website . Students in grades 9-12 are elligible.